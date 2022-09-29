Deck Out Your Home with These Spooky Halloween Decorations — Starting at Just $7

It may still be hot outside, but spooky season is officially here. In addition to unpacking your cozy sweaters, fall boots, and lightweight jackets, it's time to break out your best orange and black decorations as we inch closer to Halloween — especially with all of the incredible deals at Amazon right now.

Similarly to July's Prime Day, Prime members can score hard-to-beat savings on Halloween decorations at the Prime Early Access Sale, which takes place on October 11 and 12. But even if you don't have a Prime account, you can save big on a ton of Halloween-themed decorations that are already marked down ahead of the creepiest holiday around.

From giant pumpkin inflatables to chill–inducing spider webs to light-up candles, these indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations are guaranteed to earn you a rightful spot as the scariest house on the block. You'll find realistic-looking skeletons, easy-to-assemble yard stakes, flashy LED lights, and more decorations on sale for up to 46 percent off.

If you're looking to go all out this year, you can transform your home into a real-life haunted house for as little as $7 with these on-sale decorations. Shop the best deals we found on indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations below, and if you want to save even more at the Prime Early Access Sale, make sure to sign up for a free Prime membership ahead of time.

The Best Halloween Decorations on Sale at Amazon

Although it seems counterintuitive, the key to attracting the most trick-or-treaters is decking out your home in Halloween decorations that quite literally scare the heck out of your neighbors. (Everyone knows that the most decked-out houses have the best Halloween candy.)

Transform your home into a life-like haunted house with this spooky inflatable, which is 8 feet tall and comes with all of your favorite Halloween characters, including jack-o-lanterns, skulls, a tombstone, and a small "boo" sign. Each inflatable is fixed with a sandbag, and the set is equipped with ropes and ground stakes to keep the float in place during harsh weather.

Made with quality polyester, the inflatable is fade-resistant and waterproof. The set includes LED lights to really make your display stand out. Plus, it deflates for easy storage, so you can bring it out for many more holidays to come. Normally going for $66, you can get the HBlife Pumpkin Halloween Inflatable for 28 percent off at just $47.

Spiders are one of the creepiest bugs around, so why not put one that's 59 inches long in your front yard this year? The Ocato Halloween Spider Web includes a giant black furry spider with scary red eyes that's bound to surprise your neighbors. The spider rests on a 200-inch triangular spider web, which can be draped off of your house, over bushes, or on a tree.

Shoppers are calling this best-selling spooky accessory their new favorite Halloween decoration. "This was very easy to install," one reviewer said, adding that it stood up really well against harsh weather. "You can put it on an upstairs window and it will extend all the way to the ground."

If you want to deck out your house but don't want to put too much effort into decorating, consider adding a few yard signs to your virtual shopping cart, which make for cute decorations with little lift on your end. For just $13, this adorable eight-piece set includes ghosts, pumpkins, and a small "boo" sign. All you have to do is stick them into the ground, and your front-of-house decorating is complete.

Some spookier yard sign options include danger signs by Liecho and skeleton stakes by Joyin, which are guaranteed to scare your guests. The danger signs come with three stakes dripped in blood. Plus, they're reversible so your guests will be spooked coming in and out of the house. On sale for just $22, the skeleton stakes will turn your home into a life-like graveyard. The set comes with one skull and two arms to create a realistic scene of a skeleton climbing out of the ground.

Want something less scary, instead? The Artoid Boo Doormat is both charming and full of holiday spirit. All of your guests will feel warmly welcomed into your home with the 29-by-17-inch mat, which is etched with a cute ghost and the words "boo!" on the front. It's backed with non-slip recycled rubber and topped with polyester felt that helps reduce the chance of slipping, so it won't move as you walk over it. The high quality mat is also stain resistant, so no worries if you spill while baking a pumpkin pie in the kitchen.

"Absolutely love this rug for my kitchen," one five-star reviewer wrote. Whether you place it on your front patio, inside your laundry room, or in the bathroom, this adorable mat is bound to get everyone excited for Halloween. Plus, its fade-resistant fabric won't deteriorate over time, no matter if you choose to keep it outside or indoors. And you can get the affordable door mat for just $25 right now.

Another easy-to-assemble Halloween decoration, the Veylin Spooky Removable Window Stickers can be placed on any window or door inside your home in just seconds. All you have to do is peel off the adhesive and stick them onto your desired surface. From spiders to bats to a dead tree, this creepy set comes with a whopping 150 stickers — enough for a few rooms in your house. All for just $7, which is an absolute steal.

Hundreds of shoppers gave these popular stickers a perfect five-star rating. One reviewer loved how they are double sided and found that they were easy to assemble. "They are amazing quality," they said, adding that the adhesive "sticks fantastically."

Halloween is around the corner, so now's a good time to take advantage of these impressive deals ahead of the holiday season. Whether you're aiming to make your home the scariest one on the block or are looking for some cute easy-to-assemble decorations, Amazon has a ton of discounted Halloween decorations to make your home really stand out this year. Shop more of our favorite indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations below for as little as $7.

