Treat Your Space to a Refresh: All of These Customer-Loved Home Products Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

If you've taken a look around your home and decided it's finally time to replace your worn-in comforter, invest in a new vacuum, or add some shelves for a little organization, then you're in luck.

Amazon has a customer most-loved section that is packed with all the home goods shoppers can't stop buying. Here, you'll find popular items that each have a high number of five-star ratings and tons of praise-filled reviews from customers — and we happened to notice that many of them are on sale right now.

See, we're now just five days away from the official start of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, taking place for two days only on October 11 and 12. Similar to Prime Day, the 48-hour shopping event will feature steep discounts on products from beloved brands and small businesses across categories such as home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, electronics, and more. Items that are sure to be at the top of everyone's list this holiday season — your own included — will see some of the biggest discounts.

Since most of the deals during this shopping event will only be available to Prime members, (again, just like Prime Day), you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now to ensure you'll snag the biggest discounts from Prime Early Access Sale. Plus, having a Prime membership means you'll get two-day shipping, so most anything you order will be at your doorstep a whole lot quicker.

One more way this new sale is basically like October Prime Day? Amazon already has plenty of early deals that are live ahead of the actual sale, and anyone can shop these. There are tons of markdowns in the retailer's most-loved home section on bedding, bath, vacuum cleaners, and furniture — just about everything.

Best Customer Most-Loved Home and Bedding Deals at Amazon:

The early days of fall are the ideal time to change out your bedding for something a tad warmer. If you're in the market for a blanket, shoppers have nothing but praise for this double-sided fleece option from Bedsure. The "super soft" throw is available in 27 colors, including navy, gray, and emerald green, and has racked up more than 56,000 perfect ratings.

One five-star reviewer described it as "so cuddly" and shared that they "really slept so much better with it," and another enthused shopper said the king-size blanket "adds the romantic touch I'm looking for in making my bedroom more of a true retreat."

Buy It! Bedsure Fleece King Size Blanket, $51.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

There are plenty of comforters and duvet covers marked down right now, too. There's the down comforter from Utopia that's available in six sizes: twin, extra-long twin, full, queen, king, and California king. A shopper raved, "Not only was this super affordable, [but] it's very soft and keeps me warm these fall nights! The color is great and easy to wash when needed."

Buy It! Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Comforter, $26.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

If a new duvet is exactly what your bed needs, one of Amazon's best-sellers is currently on sale for $30. This three-piece duvet cover set, made from double-brushed microfiber, comes with the duvet cover and two pillow shams and is offered in a whopping 34 colors. You can choose from varying shades of blue, green, and orange, or stick to neutrals, such as white, black, and gray. The cover features four ties that keep the duvet securely attached, and it's easy to care for, as it's machine-washable. Plus, according to the brand, it's wrinkle-free and fade-resistant, too.

It's no wonder the duvet set has more than 55,400 five-star ratings. One reviewer shared that they were "so impressed," they purchased an additional cover for a guest room. "This set is so soft and comfortable [and] it definitely took my bed to the next level in comfort… High quality at a great price. Would definitely recommend!"

Buy It! Nestl Duvet Cover Queen Size, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

And speaking of Amazon best-sellers, you can score a "heavenly" six-piece set of bath towels from Cotton Paradise for $40 right now. The set includes two bath towels measuring 27 by 54 inches, along with two hand towels and two washcloths. Each towel is spun from 100 percent Turkish cotton, enhancing its absorbency. Plus, the towels will instantly add a pop of color to your bathroom, as you can choose from fall-appropriate hues such as sage green, coral, and violet purple. Just be sure to wash them before use to prevent any lint from shedding.

"So thick and soft. More luxurious than any towels included in luxury hotel rooms," a five-star reviewer wrote about "the best towels ever."

Buy It! Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

A Prime member sale like this is an ideal time to finally add a device you've had your eye on to your cart, especially if that device happens to be a customer-loved vacuum cleaner. There are currently three different types of vacuums from the most-loved home storefront marked down:

Take, for starters, the "easy to maneuver" Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum. With the touch of a bottom, the lightweight vacuum's Lift-Away pod detaches so that you can easily get into hard-to-reach areas. Plus, the now-$180 device has swivel steering that makes cleaning around furniture a breeze, along with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum.

"Easy to use, easy to get down the stairs, easy to use in general! My old Bissel vacuum has nothing on this one," a reviewer shared.

Buy It! Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Cordless more your style? There's the Orfeld V20 Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner that works on hardwood floors, tile, carpets, and rugs. The six-in-one vacuum provides up to 22,000 Pa (or pascals, a measurement of suction strength) to "instantly suck up crumbs, debris, pet hair, and dirt," according to the brand.

Plus, it provides up to 35 minutes of straight cleaning before it needs to be recharged, has an LED flexible brush head to help detect dust in dark spaces, and can be easily converted to a handheld vacuum for sofa and car cleaning. It's going for just $100, too.

And if you really want to have a hands-free cleaning experience, a robot vacuum cleaner is the key. The sought-after Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum is currently going for $299 and, according to one shopper, is a "wonderful tool" that "takes care of two dogs and four little kids' messes."

The robot vacuum can detect stubborn messes as it travels from room to room thanks to built-in sensors, and its smart technology prevents the device from bumping into furniture and falling off stairs. It not only knows exactly where to go, as it maps routes for the rooms in your home, but the vacuum returns to its docking station on its own when its battery runs low — and then picks up cleaning right where it left off. Talk about convenience!

Buy It! Orfeld V20 Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $99.97 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Best Customer Most-Loved Furniture Deals at Amazon:

Some rooms in your home might be needing a new piece of furniture. Shoppers are into this best-selling end table so much, it has more than 41,000 perfect ratings, and you can score it for just $20 today. The petite end table, made of high-quality, medium-density composite wood and plastic tubes, is suitable for small spaces and holds up to 15 pounds on each tier.

According to shoppers, it's not much of a hassle to put together. "I'm not handy at all, but I was able to assemble it with the instructions in under 10 minutes. Very clear instructions. Very sturdy," a five-star reviewer wrote.

Buy It! Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table, $19.48 (orig. $21.88); amazon.com

An easy way to spruce up an entryway and tidy it at the same time is with a coat and shoe rack combo, like this one from Homekoko that is currently going for $80. The free-standing, "easy to assemble" coat stand has nine hooks, two shoe storage shelves, and a bench you can sit on to remove your shoes as soon as you walk through the door. It features foot pads at the bottom of the rack's feet so it can stand on carpets or uneven floors, and is also designed with two safety belts on both top corners that help stabilize and prevent it from falling.

One reviewer called the rack "perfect for shoe organization," and explained, "[It] tackled a messy area of my home where shoes seemed to gather. Worth the money."

Buy It! Homekoko Coat Rack Shoe Bench, $79.99 (orig. $125.99)

Another practical way to add a bit of (stylish) organization is with floating shelves, and a set of two handmade 16 by 6-inch floating shelves are marked down to $24 thanks to an additional coupon. The white and gold shelves are made of solid, damp-proof cedar wood and arrive already assembled, so you just have to hang them up. And don't worry, the necessary hardware is included.

Shoppers have added these shelves to bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchens to display beauty products, picture frames, and cooking utensils, and they come in handy if you have minimal counter space. "Absolutely obsessed with these shelves! They are sleek and gorgeous," a reviewer wrote. "These add some class to the walls while keeping products within reach and organized."

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals:

Buy It! Shario White Floating Shelves, Set of 2, $23.89 with coupon (orig. $34.97); amazon.com

There are plenty more customer-loved home finds you can snag now — before the Prime Early Access Sale kicks off next week — if you scroll below.

Buy It! Volcanics Pack of 2 Faux Wool Throw Pillow Covers, $14.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray, $50.97 (orig. $57.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Ameitech 360 Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Vasagle Ladder Shelf, 4-Tier Bookshelf, $66.59 with coupon (orig. $73.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $236.37 (orig. $360); amazon.com

