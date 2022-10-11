Is it really ever too early to start thinking about decorating for Christmas? The answer is no because the last thing you want is to wait until the last minute to buy decorations and realize everything is picked over. Luckily, you can get a few essentials at discounted prices during the first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale that's happening now until tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Whether you're in need of a new Christmas tree, string lights, stockings, an outdoor blow-up Santa Claus, or all of the above, Amazon has you covered. The best part? Our list includes something for every budget with prices starting at just $10, so now's the perfect time to stock up on holiday decorations while they're still available and on sale. Keep scrolling to see everything you need to deck out your home with holiday cheer.

Christmas Decor Deals:

The massive sale only lasts 48 hours and includes slashed prices in all categories like home, fashion, kitchen, pets, and more. Some of the best deals are exclusive to Prime members, so you might want to consider signing up before you start shopping. After all, it comes with a few more perks that make it well worth the money, like fast shipping and access to Prime video, which unlocks lots of holiday content and now Thursday night football.

Enjoying your favorite shows and movies while sitting next to a pre-lit Chrstimas tree with a mug of hot chocolate sounds like a relaxing evening to us. If you don't already have a tree, then take this as your sign to grab one early before the good ones are gone.

The pros of having a pre-lit artificial tree over a real one are that you don't have to deal with pine needles littering your floors or untangling string lights every year. Plus, it's way more eco-friendly and there's less hassle at the end of the season when you have to put everything away.

We found one in particular that stands 9 feet tall and is 50 percent off right now. It comes with 900 white lights and if one goes out, all you need to do is change the bulb instead of replacing the entire string. The materials are hypoallergenic and flame resistant, and only takes approximately 45 minutes to fully set up, according to the brand. Several shoppers left images along with their reviews that prove how beautiful the tree is once it's fully decorated and one said it's "as realistic as it gets."

Buy It! National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, $381.99 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com

Christmas decor just isn't complete without string lights, and they can end up being pricey when they're not on sale. Thankfully, we found two options (one electric and one battery-operated) that are marked down to $10 and $16 respectively. The good news: even if there's not an outlet nearby you can still decorate your home with hundreds of lights to make the place shine. Both sets are sturdy enough for indoor or outdoor use, but only the battery-operated set is available in white and colored bulbs.

The battery-operated lights also offer 33 feet of wire to work with and have a six-hour timer that allows you to set when you want the lights to turn on and off. You can choose from eight light modes to switch up your display, and give it a more custom look with slow glow, slow fade, twinkle, steady on, and more.

With the wired lights you never have to worry about them running out of batteries, so they might be a better option for long-term use. Plus, you can easily add more lights to your set, making it long enough to finish practically any space in your home.

Buy It! Prextex 100-Count White Christmas Lights, $9.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Asenek LED Battery Operated String Christmas Lights, $15.79 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

The secret to successfully decorating for the holiday is to get yourself shatterproof ornaments — especially if you have kids or pets running around. Not only do they prevent messes, but they last longer, too. This 90-piece set comes with an assortment of shapes and sizes that will give any tree, wreath, or garland more dimension. Did we mention it's on sale right now for its lowest price in a while? The entire set is just $30 and you can choose from six pretty colors.

One five-star reviewer described the ornaments as "pretty but sturdy" and added that they "look like glass even though they are plastic."

Buy It! AMS Assorted Shatterproof Christmas Tree Ball Ornaments, $29.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Speaking of pets, we didn't forget about them and neither should you when it comes to holiday decorating. It's not uncommon for pet lovers to want to make their furry friends part of the gift giving, and instead of wrapping their goodies, simply stuff them in a dog-themed stocking. The AerWo Pet Christmas Stockings come in a set of two and are made with cotton in a buffalo plaid pattern and natural burlap to give them an elegant look that won't disrupt the rest of your decor. They're shaped like bones and have small paw print decals on them for added cuteness, too.

Want to make them even more special? Personalize them by using iron-on letters that spell out your pets names. One shopper also suggested using metallic markers and reassured that the stockings are made with "nice, heavy, durable material" that's made to last year after year.

Buy It! AerWo Pet Dog Christmas Stockings, $9.89 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Now that you're aware that holiday deals are already happening, there's no reason to wait to get your hands on festive Christmas decorations. No matter if you prefer a clean and elegant aesthetic or something more colorful and eclectic, there's something for practically everyone. Keep reading to see our entire list of decorations that are too pretty to pass up.

Buy It! Komotu Unique Ivory White Knit Christmas Stockings, $10.43 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Goosh Christmas Inflatable Outdoor Sitting Santa Claus, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Buy It! National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! iMucci Christmas Tree Skirt in Snowy White, $11.99 with coupon (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Buy It! National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland, $53.63 (orig. $79.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Kurt Adler Capiz Star Tree Topper, $23.99 (orig. $44.38); amazon.com

Buy It! Desktop Miniature Christmas Tree Set, $12.23 (orig. $25); amazon.com

Buy It! Loyudequi Holiday Spirit Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $29.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

