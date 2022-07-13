A Cooling Weighted Blanket with Over 21,800 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for Just $43 This Prime Day

One thing you can count on is the comfortable feel of this weight blanket. While the beads cradle your frame, you'll love that they are sectioned off into little squares for even distribution. The weighted blanket can be used as is or can be strung into a duvet cover via small loops that are sewn on each side. And because it comes in 13 comforting colors, chances are you'll want to get more than just one (especially at this great price)!