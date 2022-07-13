A Cooling Weighted Blanket with Over 21,800 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for Just $43 This Prime Day
Lying under a weighted blanket produces some serious calming benefits. Depending on the weight you choose, the blanket will have a nice heft that many compare to a soothing hug, essentially making you feel at ease. It's why people who want to relieve anxiety or sleep better swear by them, and now you can try the popular ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket that's loved by shoppers for 47 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.
Prime Day is already underway, bringing with it thousands of home deals on outdoor furniture, cooling tower fans, bedding, and, of course, this ZonLi weighted blanket. While you don't technically need an Amazon Prime membership to cash in on these discounts, signing up gets you access to free two-day shipping, Prime Video, and exclusive deals. So don't miss out.
The ZonLi weighted blanket is unlike most options on the market — not only will it give you a calming sensation, but it will also keep you cool in the summer. It's made with breathable microfiber and is designed with glass beads that don't retain heat.
When it comes to choosing the right weight, a good rule of thumb is to pick one that is about 10 percent of your body weight. This way you won't feel stifled while cuddling under it. You can choose between 12 weights and sizes ranging from 5 to 30 pounds. Just keep in mind that one size does not fit all; if a child is interested in using the blanket, consider a less hefty option depending on their weight.
One thing you can count on is the comfortable feel of this weight blanket. While the beads cradle your frame, you'll love that they are sectioned off into little squares for even distribution. The weighted blanket can be used as is or can be strung into a duvet cover via small loops that are sewn on each side. And because it comes in 13 comforting colors, chances are you'll want to get more than just one (especially at this great price)!
Shoppers love the ZonLi weighted blanket, which is why it has earned more than 21,800 five-star ratings to date. Some shoppers even prefer this affordable option to the expensive Gravity Blanket.
"This much more reasonably priced blanket can do everything a Gravity Blanket can and then some. This blanket has elevated my sleep game," wrote one shopper. "Never has a product so crucially changed my life as this blanket."
Another person said they "slept like a log" with the blanket. "I fall asleep so much faster and it's great when I'm just feeling stressed," they wrote. They also confirmed that the blanket is breathable and doesn't provide a lot of warmth "which is a good thing, as that means I can use it in the summer too."
The time to shop the ZonLi cooling weight blanket is now while it's 47 percent off for Prime Day.
