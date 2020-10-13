Every Robot Vacuum Deal Worth Shopping During Amazon Prime Day — Including the Roomba for $200 Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Prime Day is officially here, and you know what that means: major deals on big ticket items. If you’ve been thinking about buying a robot vacuum for your home but haven’t taken the plunge yet, now is definitely the time to do it. Many of Amazon’s best-selling robot vacuums are heavily discounted for the next couple days.

We all want our homes to have spotless floors, but who has the time to constantly vacuum up crumbs and pet hair? We certainly don’t. That’s why self-starting vacuums are one of the best home-cleaning hacks. With smart sensors and high-power suctions, robot vacuums get into all the nooks and crannies of your home and do the hard work for you.

These are the best Amazon Prime Day robot vacuum deals:

With nearly 3,400 perfect reviews, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max is a tried and tested model that you can trust. At 2.85 inches tall, this robot vacuum fits under most furniture to get hard-to-reach dust and dirt, and it’s so quiet that you won’t even hear it moving around. It has 2,000 pascals of suction power, which can increase within 1.5 seconds if extra strength is needed. You can keep it running for up to 100 minutes on your hardwood floors and carpet.

Buy It! Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max, $209.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

If you don’t want to break the bank but still want an effective robot vacuum, the Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great option. It’s on sale for just $143.64, and it has all the features you need to get a deep clean, including anti-collision and anti-fall sensors. “I love the way [the vacuum] curls around furniture and other obstacles, and goes right under my couch!” a reviewer wrote.

Buy It! Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $168.99 (orig. $299); amazon.com

The iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum is a great one to purchase if this is your first time using smart-cleaning technology. You can schedule it to clean at certain times using the iRobot app or an Alexa-enabled device. “It’s very convenient to be able to schedule cleaning when you’re away at work or if you are expecting company and have other things to prepare,” a reviewer wrote. This robot uses advanced sensors to navigate around your home, and it gets alerts about dirtier areas, so it knows to clean them more thoroughly.

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

During Prime Day, you can also score major discounts on pricier iRobot Roomba models, including the iRobot Roomba E5 (5150), which has power-lifting suction, and the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550), which creates a smart map of your home for a more precise clean.

You can also check out the Yeedi Robot Vacuum and the Noisz by ILIFE S5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner if you’re looking for more affordable options that will get the job done and make cleaning your home easier.

Before Prime Day ends, make sure to take advantage of these can’t-miss robot vacuum deals plus more smart home sales happening now.

Buy It! Yeedi Robot Vacuum, $150.19 (orig. $219.19); amazon.com

Buy It! Noisz by ILIFE S5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $131.87 (orig. $147.40); amazon.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum, $799 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com