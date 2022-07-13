Amazon Prime Day Has Incredible Patio Furniture Deals to Upgrade Your Backyard — Up to 65% Off
If your outdoor space isn't summer-ready just yet, don't fret. Amazon Prime Day is in full swing with deals galore on outdoor furniture and decor.
Through tonight, Prime members can score impressive savings (up to 65 percent!) on patio furniture sets, patio umbrellas, outdoor seating, and more. Whether your outdoor space is in need of a comfortable conversation patio set or a convenient side table that doubles as a cooler, there are discounts on outdoor must-haves for every backyard, deck, patio, and porch.
Don't have a Prime account? Now's the best time to sign up for a free trial. Once you're signed up, you'll get access to more incredible deals. Plus, you'll score free and fast shipping — a notable perk for furniture shopping online.
To help you sort through the sale, we pulled together the very best patio furniture and outdoor decor deals happening this Prime Day.
Best Amazon Prime Day Patio Furniture Set Deals
If you're looking for an easy way to outfit your outdoor space, you can't go wrong with patio sets, which come with matching pieces. Don't have a ton of room? Opt for the vibrant Alpine Corporation Bistro Set while it's on sale for as little as $79. Featuring a floral design, the compact 3-piece set comes with two folding chairs and a folding table. Many shoppers rave that the "sturdy" set is "great for small spaces." They also appreciate that the pieces come assembled, so no setup is required.
For larger spaces, check out the Walker Edison Outdoor Wood Chevron Patio Furniture Set that's currently $243 off. The gorgeous set, which is made of solid acacia wood, comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table that lets you keep food and drinks nearby. Decorate the seating with bright lumbar pillows to add some extra comfort and a pop of color.
- Alpine Corporation 3-Piece Floral Bistro Set in Orange, $78.39 (orig. $159.99)
- Walker Edison 4-Piece Outdoor Wood Chevron Patio Furniture Set, $595.75 (orig. $839)
- Alaterre Furniture Kokoli All-Weather 5-Piece Outdoor Conversation Set, $430.83 (orig. $769.95)
- Crosley Furniture Tulip Retro Metal 3-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set, $222.06 (orig. $369)
- Amazon Basics 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Garden Faux Wicker Rattan Chair Set with Cushions, $138.83 with Prime(orig. $204.99)
- Safavieh Outdoor Collection Montez 4-Piece Patio Set, $547.38 (orig. $1,025)
- Keter 3-Piece Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $101.99 with Prime (orig. $169)
Best Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Furniture Deals
Need a few pieces to complete your outdoor space? There are plenty of deals on outdoor furniture. In the seating category, you can take your pick from all kinds of on-sale chairs to lounge on for the rest of summer. Sit back and relax in the Patio Sense Lio Wooden Patio Armchair, which has seat and back cushions. Plan on dining alfresco? Surround your patio table with this set of rattan chairs that's up to 64 percent off. Shoppers appreciate that they're "lightweight," with one raving that "they stack and store easily."
On extra hot days, you can still enjoy your outdoor space under the shade of this customer-favorite patio umbrella with more than 21,300 perfect ratings. The umbrella has a 9-foot diameter while the canopy provides enough shade for a table up to 48-inches wide. You can angle it however you like throughout the day thanks to its crank and tilt mechanism.
- Patio Sense Lio Wooden Patio Armchair with Cushions, $165.99 (orig. $224.99)
- Flash Furniture 4-Piece Rattan Patio Chairs, $161.59 (orig. $453)
- Sunnyglade 9-Foot Patio Umbrella, $50.16 with Prime (orig. $63.99)
- Keter Outdoor Patio Side Table and Cooler, $62.34 (orig. $99.99)
- Flash Furniture Square Tempered Glass Patio Table, $46.22 (orig. $140)
- Christopher Knight Home Wilson Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table, $440.03 (orig. $549.21)
- Signature Design by Ashely Outdoor Adirondack Chair in Turquoise, $144.19 with Prime (orig. $311.99)
- Pleasant Hearth Martin Wood Burning Fire Pit, $99.62 (orig. $179.99)
- Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Oversized Zero Gravity Chair, $82.37 (orig. $139.99)
- Flash Furniture 30-Inch Round Steel Folding Outdoor Table, $83.13 (orig. $197)
Best Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Decor and Accessories Deals
To make your space extra inviting, opt for outdoor decor like the Unique Loom Collection Casual Heathered Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug. On sale for as little as $44, the stain-resistant rug is made of polypropylene, so it'll last you for years to come. One customer who placed the rug on their deck wrote that the material "doesn't get hot to the touch," adding that "it's very soft on bare feet."
If you want to enjoy summer nights outside, lighting is a must. Hang up these Edison string lights to provide light and ambiance. A hit with customers, the weather-resistant lights have racked up more than 17,500 five-star ratings. Shoppers rave that they give off "the perfect amount of light" for their outdoor spaces at night.
- Pillow Perfect Indoor-Outdoor Zoe Citrus Lumbar Pillows, Set of 2, $32.41 (orig. $43.99)
- Unique Loom Collection Casual Heathered 4-Foot by 6-Foot Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug, $44 (orig. $124.49)
- Addlon 48-Foot Outdoor Edison String Lights, $33.98 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Safavieh Courtyard Collection 5-Foot by 7-Foot Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug, $70.52 (orig. $198.54)
- Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 38-Inch Patio Chair Cover, $16.09 with Prime (orig. $53.99)
- Greendale Home Fashions Outdoor High Back Chair Cushions, Set of 2, $107.31 (orig. $149.99)
- Pillow Perfect Outdoor Paisley Wicker Seat Cushion, Set of 2, $55.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Duck Covers Ultimate Waterproof 140-Inch Patio Set Cover, $87.99 (orig. $152.99)
The clock is ticking down on Prime Day 2022, so snap up your favorite patio furniture and decor pieces before the savings disappear. Keep scrolling to shop more of standout patio furniture deals happening right now.
