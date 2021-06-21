All the Best Patio Furniture Sales for Amazon Prime Day - Starting at $38
The past year and a half has seen an astronomical uptick in time spent outdoors - whether that meant huddling under a restaurant's heater or lazing in a soft hammock. And with the warm weather finally hitting parts of the country, more and more people are leaving the TV room for the patio, enjoying happy hours by the pool, and barbecuing huge slabs of meat.
If you haven't quite outfitted your outdoor space, it's not too late. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially here, and with it are a huge selection of deals on patio furniture, from shady umbrellas and lounge chairs to wooden tables ready to be covered in a summer of grilling. Prices start at just $38, and there's something for everyone, whether you want a new hammock or merely need a few lounge chairs by the pool.
If you're looking to craft your own outdoor lounge, be sure to nab this loveseat that's marked down to just $160.75, as well as this dining table that's 20 percent off. You'll also want to snag this lounge chair that's perfect for lazing around with a good book, plus this discounted furniture set is sure to be a comfortable place to chat with friends and family all night long.
Tons of pool-approved furniture has also been seriously discounted, including a sun shade and cushioned chaise lounge. And don't forget to stock up on those handy side tables to station around the pool or on the porch, like this cute accent table that's the perfect size to hold a breakfast plate or mug of coffee.
These deals are hot ticket items that will only last 48 hours, so don't forget you'll need to check out before June 22 at 11:59 p.m. Keep scrolling to see the best finds for patio furniture, seating, umbrellas, and more from Amazon Prime Day.
Best Patio Furniture Deals
- Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $94.03 (orig. $119.99)
- Walker Edison Rendezvous Modern Solid Acacia Wood Patio Loveseat, $160.75 (orig. $263)
- Amazon Basics Padded Zero Gravity Patio Chair, $125.99 (orig. $179.98)
- Vivohome 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $239.99 (orig. $369.99)
- Polykom Adirondack Chair, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Yangming 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set, $224.86 (orig. $249.99)
- Fundouns 2-Person Patio Porch Swing Chair, $124.79 (orig. $159.99)
Best Umbrella Deals
- Tempera 9-Ft Patio Umbrella, $54.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Amazmic Sun Shade Sail, $42.39 (orig. $52.99)
- Meway 10-Ft Outdoor Umbrella, $109.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Sunnyglade 7.5-FT Patio Umbrella Outdoor, $37.91 (orig. $47.39)
Best Pool Furniture Deals
- Bluu 120 Gallon Outdoor Deck Box, $190 with coupon (orig. $209.99)
- Suncast 33 Gallon Hideaway Can, $54 (orig. $59.99)
- Bluu Chaise Lounge Chair, $142.49 (orig. $189.99)
- Ultcover Waterproof Patio Lounge Chair Cover, $51.19 (orig. $63.99)
- Novogratz Poolside Connie Outdoor Chaise Lounge, $272 (orig. $339.99)
Best Table Deals
- Safavieh Outdoor Collection Athena Round Accent Table, $125.63 (orig. $257)
- Walker Edison Maui Modern Solid Wood Slatted Patio Dining Table, $277.68 (orig. $329)
- Cosco Outdoor Living Paloma Dining Table, $201.09 (orig. $249.99)
- HollyHome Small Round Patio Metal Side Snack Table, $31.99 (orig. $39.99)
