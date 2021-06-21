Shop

All the Best Patio Furniture Sales for Amazon Prime Day - Starting at $38

Score huge price cuts on lounge chairs, tables, chairs, and hammocks
By Amy Schulman
June 21, 2021 01:00 PM
The past year and a half has seen an astronomical uptick in time spent outdoors - whether that meant huddling under a restaurant's heater or lazing in a soft hammock. And with the warm weather finally hitting parts of the country, more and more people are leaving the TV room for the patio, enjoying happy hours by the pool, and barbecuing huge slabs of meat. 

If you haven't quite outfitted your outdoor space, it's not too late. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially here, and with it are a huge selection of deals on patio furniture, from shady umbrellas and lounge chairs to wooden tables ready to be covered in a summer of grilling. Prices start at just $38, and there's something for everyone, whether you want a new hammock or merely need a few lounge chairs by the pool.

If you're looking to craft your own outdoor lounge, be sure to nab this loveseat that's marked down to just $160.75, as well as this dining table that's 20 percent off. You'll also want to snag this lounge chair that's perfect for lazing around with a good book, plus this discounted furniture set is sure to be a comfortable place to chat with friends and family all night long. 

Tons of pool-approved furniture has also been seriously discounted, including a sun shade and cushioned chaise lounge. And don't forget to stock up on those handy side tables to station around the pool or on the porch, like this cute accent table that's the perfect size to hold a breakfast plate or mug of coffee.

These deals are hot ticket items that will only last 48 hours, so don't forget you'll need to check out before June 22 at 11:59 p.m. Keep scrolling to see the best finds for patio furniture, seating, umbrellas, and more from Amazon Prime Day.

