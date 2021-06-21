Shop

The Best Mattress and Bedding Deals to Buy Before Amazon Prime Day Is Over

Including discounts on a sheet set with more than 170,000 five-star ratings
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
June 21, 2021 07:21 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Now that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially here, you can finally get those big-ticket items you've had on your wishlist for a discount. Even though the sale includes nearly every category on the site, the mattress and bedding deals are particularly impressive this year. You can upgrade to a more comfortable mattress or try out a cooling duvet cover for much less than you'd typically have to spend. 

To make it easier for you, we rounded up 17 deals on mattresses, toppers, pillows, sheets, and more that are actually worth buying. No matter your budget, you'll find something on sale that's bound to upgrade your bedroom. 

So if you're looking to upgrade your bed this summer without spending a fortune, now's the time to shop. Prime Day ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, which means you have two days to place your order(s) before prices go back up. And don't forget that only Amazon Prime members have access to the sale. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now and still take advantage of these incredible deals. 

Shop more of the best mattress and bedding deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021 below.

Best Mattress Deals

Credit: Amazon

You can get a new Casper mattress for 20 percent off (a queen-size is less than $500), or you can instantly make your existing bed more comfortable with this discounted memory foam mattress topper that's on sale.

Best Sheet Set Deals

Credit: Amazon

It doesn't stop there: You'll also find Brooklinen's sateen sheets that shoppers describe as "luxurious" for 20 percent off with the clickable coupon. But if you prefer something more affordable, Amazon's most popular sheet set (it has more than 170,000 five-star ratings) is also on sale with prices starting at $29.

Best Pillow Deals

Credit: Amazon

In addition to mattresses, there are also so many types of pillows included in the markdowns. Customers love this popular adjustable pillow because it comes with an insert to make it fluffier if desired. You can also get $10 off this memory foam pillow, which is so comfortable that reviewers mention buying one for everyone in their family. 

More of the Best Bedding Deals

Credit: Amazon

A new bed frame can totally transform the way your bedroom looks and feels, so now's the perfect time to upgrade your existing one. Zinus has stylish upholstered bed frames for 30 percent off, but this no-frills metal frame from Amazon Basics is an affordable and minimalistic option. 

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com