The Best Mattress and Bedding Deals to Buy Before Amazon Prime Day Is Over
Now that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially here, you can finally get those big-ticket items you've had on your wishlist for a discount. Even though the sale includes nearly every category on the site, the mattress and bedding deals are particularly impressive this year. You can upgrade to a more comfortable mattress or try out a cooling duvet cover for much less than you'd typically have to spend.
To make it easier for you, we rounded up 17 deals on mattresses, toppers, pillows, sheets, and more that are actually worth buying. No matter your budget, you'll find something on sale that's bound to upgrade your bedroom.
- Best Mattress Deal: Casper Sleep Element Mattress, $316-$636 (orig. $395-$795)
- Best Sheet Set Deal: Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, $28.97-$45.97 with coupon (orig. $42.97-$49.97)
- Best Pillow Deal: Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow, $59.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Best Bed Frame Deal: Amazon Basics Foldable 14″ Metal Platform Bed Frame, Full, $61.59 (orig. $99)
So if you're looking to upgrade your bed this summer without spending a fortune, now's the time to shop. Prime Day ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, which means you have two days to place your order(s) before prices go back up. And don't forget that only Amazon Prime members have access to the sale. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now and still take advantage of these incredible deals.
Shop more of the best mattress and bedding deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021 below.
Best Mattress Deals
You can get a new Casper mattress for 20 percent off (a queen-size is less than $500), or you can instantly make your existing bed more comfortable with this discounted memory foam mattress topper that's on sale.
- Classic Brands Mercer Cool Gel Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid 12-Inch Pillow Top Mattress, $218.62- $282.24 (orig. $319.99-$399.99)
- Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress, $405-$765 (orig. $450-$850)
- Easeland Mattress Pad, $39.12-$55.92 (orig. $48.90-$69.90)
- Linenspa 3-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $56.92-$103.69 (orig.$59.99-$112.99)
Best Sheet Set Deals
It doesn't stop there: You'll also find Brooklinen's sateen sheets that shoppers describe as "luxurious" for 20 percent off with the clickable coupon. But if you prefer something more affordable, Amazon's most popular sheet set (it has more than 170,000 five-star ratings) is also on sale with prices starting at $29.
- Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, $28.97-$45.97 with coupon (orig. $42.97-$49.97)
- Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set, $108-$156 (orig. $135-$195)
- California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets, $32.99-$44.97 (orig. $41.25-$64.99)
- Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, $10.49-$14.99 (orig. $15.60-$19.99)
Best Pillow Deals
In addition to mattresses, there are also so many types of pillows included in the markdowns. Customers love this popular adjustable pillow because it comes with an insert to make it fluffier if desired. You can also get $10 off this memory foam pillow, which is so comfortable that reviewers mention buying one for everyone in their family.
- Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow, $47.99-$51.99 (orig. $59.99-$64.99)
- Casper Sleep Pillow, $41.60-$54.40 (orig. $65-$85)
- Amazon Basics Down-Alternative Pillows, $20.18-$23.79 (orig. $27.33-$33.99)
More of the Best Bedding Deals
A new bed frame can totally transform the way your bedroom looks and feels, so now's the perfect time to upgrade your existing one. Zinus has stylish upholstered bed frames for 30 percent off, but this no-frills metal frame from Amazon Basics is an affordable and minimalistic option.
- Zinus Dachelle Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $196-$222.57 (orig. $271.62-$529.99)
- Amazon Basics Foldable 14″ Metal Platform Bed Frame, Full, $61.59 (orig. $99)
- Weighted Idea Twin Size 15-pound Cooling Weighted Blanket, $37.33 (orig. $59.90)
- Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $149.52-$175.41 (orig. $360-$400)
The Best Mattress and Bedding Deals to Buy Before Amazon Prime Day Is Over
