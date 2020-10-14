Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Are Officially the Best Mattress and Bedding Deals You Can Shop During Amazon Prime Day

If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your mattress or investing in a set of cooling sheets until there’s a worthwhile sale, then you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and tons of noteworthy home items are massively discounted during the two-day event.

Everything from Casper’s most affordable mattress to this cooling weighted blanket is included in the sale, and you can expect to find even more deals while scrolling through Amazon’s website. Just remember that you have to be an Amazon Prime Member in order to take advantage of this year’s sale. But if you’re not a member yet, don’t worry: You can still sign up for a free 30-day trial and reap the benefits.

In addition to Casper’s mattress, there’s also a pillow-top mattress topper from Sleep Mantra going for 20 percent off and a memory foam and innerspring hybrid bed from Linenspa that starts at just $111 for the twin size.

Another standout markdown is Mellanni’s Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, which is 20 percent off for Prime Day when you enter the promo code MELLANNIPD at checkout. With over 45,000 five-star reviews, the comfy, hypoallergenic set is clearly a customer favorite. And since the sheets are available in dozens of colors, you have plenty of options to choose from.

You’ll also find a two-pack of Amazon’s number one best-selling pillow, the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow, on sale for 33 percent off, which brings the price down to just $45 for two when you click the extra-$15-off coupon. They have rave reviews from thousands of shoppers — even self-proclaimed “pillow snobs” — who say the pillows help relieve their neck pain.

No matter what you’re shopping for, you’ll have to add your favorite items to your cart ASAP. Prime Day ends on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and many of the best-selling items are sure to sell out even sooner. Shop the best mattress and bedding deals below while they’re still on sale.

Best Mattress Deals

Best Sheet Set Deals

More of the Best Bedding Deals

