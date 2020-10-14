These Are Officially the Best Mattress and Bedding Deals You Can Shop During Amazon Prime Day
Including the sheets with over 45,000 five-star reviews
If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your mattress or investing in a set of cooling sheets until there’s a worthwhile sale, then you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and tons of noteworthy home items are massively discounted during the two-day event.
Everything from Casper’s most affordable mattress to this cooling weighted blanket is included in the sale, and you can expect to find even more deals while scrolling through Amazon’s website. Just remember that you have to be an Amazon Prime Member in order to take advantage of this year’s sale. But if you’re not a member yet, don’t worry: You can still sign up for a free 30-day trial and reap the benefits.
RELATED: Tons of Smart Home Devices Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Including the Popular Ring Doorbell
In addition to Casper’s mattress, there’s also a pillow-top mattress topper from Sleep Mantra going for 20 percent off and a memory foam and innerspring hybrid bed from Linenspa that starts at just $111 for the twin size.
Another standout markdown is Mellanni’s Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, which is 20 percent off for Prime Day when you enter the promo code MELLANNIPD at checkout. With over 45,000 five-star reviews, the comfy, hypoallergenic set is clearly a customer favorite. And since the sheets are available in dozens of colors, you have plenty of options to choose from.
You’ll also find a two-pack of Amazon’s number one best-selling pillow, the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow, on sale for 33 percent off, which brings the price down to just $45 for two when you click the extra-$15-off coupon. They have rave reviews from thousands of shoppers — even self-proclaimed “pillow snobs” — who say the pillows help relieve their neck pain.
No matter what you’re shopping for, you’ll have to add your favorite items to your cart ASAP. Prime Day ends on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and many of the best-selling items are sure to sell out even sooner. Shop the best mattress and bedding deals below while they’re still on sale.
Best Mattress Deals
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress 2020 Model, $316–$636 (orig. $395–$795)
- Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress, $280–$600 (orig. $350–$750)
- Linenspa 10-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress, $111.99–$223.99 (orig. $159.99–$319.99)
- AmazonBasics 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $139.80 (orig. $233)
- Sleep Mantra Pillow Top Mattress Topper, $55.99–$71.99 (orig. $69.99–$89.99)
Best Sheet Set Deals
- Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $28.77–$30.37 with code MELLANNIPD (orig. $35.97–$37.97)
- True Luxury 1,000-Thread-Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets, $67.49–$74.99 (orig. $89.99–$99.99)
- Cariloha Classic Bamboo Sheets, $111.20–$159.19 (orig. $139.99–$198.99)
- Luxome 100% Bamboo Sheet Set, $119.99–$144.99 (orig. $134.99–$159.99)
More of the Best Bedding Deals
- Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow 2-Pack, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
- AmazonBasics Foldable 14-Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame, $52.39–$74.99 (orig. $66.89–$129.61)
- iTeknic Heated Electric Blanket Throw, $31.99 (orig. $48.99)
- Cariloha Bamboo Duvet Comforter, $223.19 (orig. $278.99)
- Edilly Luxury Reversible Down Alternative Soft Quilted Queen Comforter, $32.17–$55.99 (orig. $42.90–$69.99)
- Luxome Luxury Adult Weighted Blanket, $139.99–$154.99 (orig. $159.99–$174.99)
- ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket, $39.09–$133.99 (orig. $45.99–$143.99)
More Amazon Prime Day 2020 News:
- The Podiatrist-Approved Shoe Brand Oprah Loves Already Dropped Its Prime Day Sale
- These Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up to $110 Off for Amazon Prime Day
- The 15 Best Home Deals to Shop from Amazon Prime Day, Including Instant Pot, Le Creuset, Roomba, and More
- All of the Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day — Including Khloé Kardashian’s Favorite Oxo Containers
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.
- These Are Officially the Best Mattress and Bedding Deals You Can Shop During Amazon Prime Day
- This Affordable Anti-Aging Moisturizer Just Got 50% Cheaper Thanks to Amazon Prime Day
- There Are Nearly 800 Disposable Face Masks on Sale for Prime Day — but These Are the 5 Best to Shop
- Levi’s Most Famous Flattering Jeans Are Super Cheap on Amazon Right Now