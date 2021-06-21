Act Fast: The Instant Pot Is Only $50 During Amazon Prime Day

"This is quite possibly the coolest, most versatile kitchen gadget I've ever owned," one five-star reviewer says. "I love it so much that I've purchased two more for friends and relatives. What does it do? I think the real question is 'what can't it do?' I believe you could replace every cooking appliance and do everything in the Instant Pot. In the realm of kitchen appliances, there is no better investment than the Instant Pot. My hat's off to the inventors of this amazing appliance."