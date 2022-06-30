Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off
If keeping your floors sparkling clean is at the top of your household chores list, now's a great time to invest in the equipment to do just that.
While Amazon Prime Day is slated for July 12 and 13, the retailer is already dropping deals on top-rated cleaning devices from Shark, Bissell, O-Cedar, and other popular brands. Ahead of Amazon's biggest shopping event, you can score up to 79 percent off on vacuums, steam mops and spin mops, and steam cleaners that will make your floors look brand new.
We searched the site for impressive early Prime Day discounts on popular cleaning gadgets, from handy robot vacuums to powerful steam mops.
15 Best Early Prime Day Cleaning Gadget Deals
- Bissell MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $186.89 (orig. $236.89)
- Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.98 with coupon (orig. $589.98)
- Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
- Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert Spin Mop, $135.09 (orig. $175.09)
- Light N' Easy Multifunctional Steam Mop, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean Power Fins in Rosewood, $399.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $172.11 (orig. $279.99)
- Dupray Multifunctional Neat Steam Cleaner, $149.78 (orig. $189.78)
- Libman Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System, $29.98 (orig. $39.99)
- Shark Genius Hard Floor Cleaning System Pocket Steam Mop, $109.95 (orig. $129.99)
- O-Cedar Hardwood Floor 'N More Microfiber Mop with Telescoping Handle, $20.87 (orig. $24.99)
- Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, $359.99 with coupon, (orig. $599.99)
- PurSteam Steam Mop with Detachable Handheld Unit, $69.97 (orig. $109.99)
- Grinoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $184.98)
- Beyoco Microfiber Spray Mop with Washable Pads, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
There are a slew of deals on different types of vacuum cleaners for every household. For heavy-duty cleaning, opt for a powerful upright like the Bissell MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum Cleaner. Designed to clean multiple surfaces, the vacuum has "strong suction power" that sucks up "dog hair like nobody's business," according to shoppers. And its tangle-free brush roll helps prevent all the hair it sucks up from getting stuck on the brush. It also has a HEPA-sealed allergen system that captures 99.97 percent of dust and allergens.
Buy It! Bissell MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $186.89 (orig. $236.89); amazon.com
To tackle everyday messes, opt for this Inse cordless vacuum cleaner that's a whopping $470 off. With its cordless design and flexible head with LED lights, the lightweight stick vacuum is easy to maneuver around your home. It has two cleaning modes that can suck up dust, crumbs, pet hair, and dirt on hard floors and carpets. Plus, it converts into a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning.
Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.98 with coupon (orig. $589.98); amazon.com
If you want to save time and energy, offload the chore to the best-selling robot vacuum cleaner on Amazon while it's on sale. The Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which has racked up more than 40,800 five-star ratings from customers, is equipped with 1,300 pascals of suction power and a three-point cleaning system to keep your floors clean — with little effort on your part. Its slim design means it can get to hard-to-reach areas gathering dust, including under furniture.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Noticing sticky spots on your floors? The Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert Spin Mop has two rotating mop pads and a cleaning solution spray trigger to scrub sealed vinyl, tile, laminate, and other hard floors. It comes with four reusable soft-touch pads, two reusable scrubbing pads, and three trial-size cleaning solutions. Shoppers call it a "game changer," with one saying, "It's super easy to use and does a great job." Others call out that it "makes cleaning way faster" and is "much easier than the traditional mop and bucket."
Buy It! Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert Spin Mop, $135.09 (orig. $175.09); amazon.com
Another device that will make your floors sparkle is the Light N' Easy Multifunctional Steam Mop. Water temperatures can reach boiling to deep-clean stubborn stains and messes on hard floors. The multifunctional mop can also convert to a handheld device to steam clean upholstery.
Keep scrolling for more of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on cleaning gadgets and snag whatever you're eyeing before the savings disappear.
Buy It! Light N' Easy Multifunctional Steam Mop, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean Power Fins in Rosewood, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $172.11 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dupray Multifunctional Neat Steam Cleaner, $149.78 (orig. $189.78); amazon.com
Buy It! Libman Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System, $29.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Shark Genius Hard Floor Cleaning System Pocket Steam Mop, $109.95 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Buy It! O-Cedar Hardwood Floor 'N More Microfiber Mop with Telescoping Handle, $20.87 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, $359.99 with coupon, (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
Buy It! PurSteam Steam Mop with Detachable Handheld Unit, $69.97 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Grinoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $184.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Beyoco Microfiber Spray Mop with Washable Pads, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Surprise! Ahead of Prime Day, This Oscillating Tower Fan Has Double Discounts and Is Now 50% Off
- Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off
- This Remote-Controlled Desk Fan Is a PEOPLE Tested Winner — and It's on Sale at Amazon
- Drivers Have Named This Best-Selling Car Purse Holder 'the Greatest Invention Ever,' and It's on Sale