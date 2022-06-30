Credit: Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off

Score savings on Shark, Bissell, and more
By Isabel Garcia June 30, 2022
If keeping your floors sparkling clean is at the top of your household chores list, now's a great time to invest in the equipment to do just that. 

While Amazon Prime Day is slated for July 12 and 13, the retailer is already dropping deals on top-rated cleaning devices from Shark, Bissell, O-Cedar, and other popular brands. Ahead of Amazon's biggest shopping event, you can score up to 79 percent off on vacuums, steam mops and spin mops, and steam cleaners that will make your floors look brand new.  

We searched the site for impressive early Prime Day discounts on popular cleaning gadgets, from handy robot vacuums to powerful steam mops.

15 Best Early Prime Day Cleaning Gadget Deals

There are a slew of deals on different types of vacuum cleaners for every household. For heavy-duty cleaning, opt for a powerful upright like the Bissell MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum Cleaner. Designed to clean multiple surfaces, the vacuum has "strong suction power" that sucks up "dog hair like nobody's business," according to shoppers. And its tangle-free brush roll helps prevent all the hair it sucks up from getting stuck on the brush. It also has a HEPA-sealed allergen system that captures 99.97 percent of dust and allergens.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bissell MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $186.89 (orig. $236.89); amazon.com

To tackle everyday messes, opt for this Inse cordless vacuum cleaner that's a whopping $470 off. With its cordless design and flexible head with LED lights, the lightweight stick vacuum is easy to maneuver around your home. It has two cleaning modes that can suck up dust, crumbs, pet hair, and dirt on hard floors and carpets. Plus, it converts into a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.98 with coupon (orig. $589.98); amazon.com

If you want to save time and energy, offload the chore to the best-selling robot vacuum cleaner on Amazon while it's on sale. The Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which has racked up more than 40,800 five-star ratings from customers, is equipped with 1,300 pascals of suction power and a three-point cleaning system to keep your floors clean — with little effort on your part. Its slim design means it can get to hard-to-reach areas gathering dust, including under furniture.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Noticing sticky spots on your floors? The Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert Spin Mop has two rotating mop pads and a cleaning solution spray trigger to scrub sealed vinyl, tile, laminate, and other hard floors. It comes with four reusable soft-touch pads, two reusable scrubbing pads, and three trial-size cleaning solutions. Shoppers call it a "game changer," with one saying, "It's super easy to use and does a great job." Others call out that it "makes cleaning way faster" and is "much easier than the traditional mop and bucket."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert Spin Mop, $135.09 (orig. $175.09); amazon.com

Another device that will make your floors sparkle is the Light N' Easy Multifunctional Steam Mop. Water temperatures can reach boiling to deep-clean stubborn stains and messes on hard floors. The multifunctional mop can also convert to a handheld device to steam clean upholstery.

Keep scrolling for more of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on cleaning gadgets and snag whatever you're eyeing before the savings disappear.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Light N' Easy Multifunctional Steam Mop, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean Power Fins in Rosewood, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $172.11 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dupray Multifunctional Neat Steam Cleaner, $149.78 (orig. $189.78); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Libman Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System, $29.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shark Genius Hard Floor Cleaning System Pocket Steam Mop, $109.95 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! O-Cedar Hardwood Floor 'N More Microfiber Mop with Telescoping Handle, $20.87 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, $359.99 with coupon, (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! PurSteam Steam Mop with Detachable Handheld Unit, $69.97 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Grinoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $184.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Beyoco Microfiber Spray Mop with Washable Pads, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

