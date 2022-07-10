There Is So Much Stylish Patio Furniture Hiding in This Secret Amazon Sale Section Right Before Prime Day
Whether you're hosting guests or simply lounging solo in your outdoor space, durable and stylish patio furniture is a must. Not only will it make your porch, patio, or backyard feel welcoming, it'll also give everyone a place to sit, eat, and enjoy the summer weather. So upgrade it with outdoor sofas, dining sets, and rocker chairs that look and feel good while Amazon is dropping sales on patio furniture ahead of Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day is happening this week on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, bringing with it deals galore — but there's no reason to wait until then. Within Amazon's secret Gold Box Deals hub, there are already massive discounts to be had on just about everything, but especially Adirondack chairs, hammocks, and other outdoor furniture. The best part? Prices are already Prime Day-worthy at up to 76 percent off.
Early Prime Day Patio Furniture Deals
- Yefu Adirondack Chair, $135 (orig. $239.99)
- Amazon Basics Outdoor Woven Faux Rattan Chair Set, $174.24 (orig. $199.99)
- AbcCanopy Patio Umbrella, $28 (orig. $65.95)
- Heng Feng Outdoor Hammock, $124.09 (orig. $183.99)
- Walker Edison Maui Outdoor Dining Set, $921 (orig. $1,265)
- Vifah Tierra Wicker Coffee Lounger Set, $188.30 (orig. $789.99)
- Grand Patio Steel Outdoor Bistro Set, $99.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Ravenna Home Outdoor Patio High-Back Barstools, $139.39 (orig. $163.99)
- Yitahome Outdoor Wicker Patio Bistro Set, $260.10 (orig. $340.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair Set, $242.74 (orig. $305.99)
One outdoor piece that's an Amazon shopper favorite is this outdoor patio furniture set that has a café-style appearance, comes in nine cute colors, and is on sale for $100. The bistro set comes with two foldable chairs and a table that are ideal for a small brunch or a glass of wine with a loved one. The best-seller, which has more than 2,700 five-star ratings, is so loved by customers, some admitted to buying it twice.
Those who prefer relaxing on the porch after a long day need this comfy Adirondack chair with its angled deep seat and water-resistant materials; it's available in eight colors and is currently 44 percent off. However, if you want to go full-on nap mode, consider this two-seater hammock that comes with a stand — you can rock yourself to sleep even if you don't have nearby trees.
If your yard is usually the spot for parties, give your guests ample room to hang out with this patio sofa from Crosley Furniture. The outdoor sofa comes with back and seat cushions and can accommodate three people at once. It also has a stylish wicker frame that looks nicer (and feels comfier) than a traditional bench.
Another great option is this loveseat from Signature Design by Ashley that has a gorgeous wood frame, solid arm rests, and sand-colored cushions. You can get it for 31 percent off right now.
For even more patio furniture sales, scroll through the list below before heading to Amazon's Gold Box Deal hub to browse for yourself.
