Finally! Here's When Amazon Prime Day Is Happening This Year — Plus 40 Early Deals to Shop Now

Score discounts on Shark, Roomba, Le Creuset, Levi’s, and Revlon ahead of the big days
By Amy Schulman June 16, 2022 01:05 AM
If you've been waiting to find out when Prime Day will be this summer, Amazon finally announced the dates for its biggest shopping event of the year. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is happening on July 12 and 13, spanning a whopping 48 hours for shoppers in over 20 countries. 

This year, you'll be able to find deals in just about every category thanks to Amazon's Gold Box Deals hub, which is set to be filled with discounts from the home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, electronics, and furniture departments — just to name a few. And while everyone will be able to shop these deals, Prime members get the benefit of two-day shipping, so everything they score will arrive in just a matter of days.   

Although Prime Day hasn't arrived quite yet, Amazon is already teeming with early sales that are sure to compete with the day-of discounts. Keep scrolling to check out everything Amazon has already marked down ahead of Prime Day, then set a reminder for the Prime Day dates in your phone so you don't miss out on some of the best shopping of the year.  

Best Apple and Electronic Deals

If it's big-ticket electronics you're after, there are plenty of sale items to choose from right now. Score a 50-inch TV for just $300, along with a set of wireless noise-canceling headphones for as little as $200. Shoppers also shouldn't overlook Fitbit's watch tracker, which has been slashed to just $76. Even the newest AirPods Max are discounted — you can save over $100 on the headphones that shoppers call "outstanding."  

Best Amazon Device Deals

Looking to hop on the Amazon device bandwagon? Now's the time to capitalize on some seriously good deals. You can score a top-rated fourth-generation Echo Dot for as little as $28; it's so popular at Amazon that it's racked up over 368,000 five-star ratings. Plus, don't overlook the smart video doorbell from Ring for just $52 and the $70 Fire TV Cube that Amazon calls the most powerful streaming device on the market.   

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon's home and kitchen section is overflowing with discounts on customer-loved brands, including Ninja, Roomba, Shark, and Lodge, among others. This year, you won't have to wait until Prime Day to shop everything from cleaning tools and furniture to kitchen appliances and bedding — we just found a Roomba for 34 percent off.   

Best Fashion Deals

Get ahead on summer shopping with tons of clothing and shoe deals, including markdowns on swimsuits, exercise shoes, leggings, and shorts. You'll be able to find deals on favorite brands — including Adidas and Levi's — along with plenty of must-have floral dresses and purses. 

Best Beauty Deals

Even Amazon's beauty department is overflowing with massive markdowns, meaning you can stock up on skin care products and makeup for less. If it's appliances you're after, then look out for the beloved Revlon One-Step hair dryer and styler, which is now just $38, along with the AquaSonic electric toothbrush that's over 35 percent off.  

Keep scrolling to see more early Prime Day deals happening at Amazon right now, then make sure to check out quickly — these sales aren't guaranteed to last through July 13. 

Buy It! Amazon Smart Thermostat, $47.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Fire TV Cube, $69.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Inse S6T Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $167.98 with coupon (orig. $699.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron, $49.90 (orig. $74.85); amazon.com

Buy It! Calvin Klein Women's Wireless Bralette, $26.60 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Buy It! Bronax Thick Sole Slippers, $23.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler, $37.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

