I'm an Amazon Editor, and This Is Everything I'm Buying on Prime Day — Including AirPods for $79 Less
This year's Prime Day appears to have some of the best sales yet, and as a shopping editor, I've been eagerly filling up my cart in preparation. And now that Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived, I can finally hit purchase on a handful of items I've been keeping my eye on — as well as a number of products that I didn't know I needed until today.
On the first day of Prime Day, I'm going in on just about every category, including electronics, home and kitchen, fashion, and beauty — and that's just the tip. Prices start at just $23 for my picks, and they're up to 51 percent off, which are discounts I rarely see any other time of year.
Keep scrolling to check out what I'm adding to my cart right now, then make sure to check back later in the day to see what new Prime Day items I've discovered and need to buy immediately.
Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $399.95 with Prime (orig. $629.95)
- Henckels Classic Utility Knife, $48.41 (orig. $75)
- All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $69.95 (orig. $109.98)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $25.80 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Suitcase, $149.99 (orig. $189.99)
- JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $99.95 (orig. $129.95)
- Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $44.95 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Heartnice Women's Cotton Robe, $23.20 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
For the last few months, my first-generation AirPods haven't been putting out the kind of volume that allows me to hear every single word of my podcasts — and it's driving me nuts. I've been holding off on upgrading until I found the best deal, and the AirPods Pro are now one of the better prices I've seen (under $200!). I'm most looking forward to testing out the noise-cancellation feature.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Vitamix blenders rarely go on sale, but Prime Day is one of the few times you'll see these powerful devices discounted. I'm snagging the Series 750 model, designed with five settings that will allow me to blend smoothies, frozen desserts, soups, and more. Thanks to the stainless steel blades, I know my frozen fruit will be blasted into oblivion — no sipping chunks of mango. Shoppers note that this blender is "well worth the investment," and one reviewer put it simply: "The Vitamix can help you make just about anything."
Buy It! Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $399.95 with Prime (orig. $629.95); amazon.com
Every time I fly, I've been lugging a clunky old suitcase around, and it's about time I upgrade. I've been eyeing this 20-inch carry-on that's the perfect size for short trips — and will actually fit in the overhead bin. It has spinner wheels and an expandable zipper, and it even comes with a charging port so I can give my phone some juice while I wait to board my flight. Plus, it comes in an array of colors, including blue and silver.
Buy It! Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Suitcase, $149.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com
With hot weather in full force, I plan to spend as much time as possible at the beach and by the pool, complete with my summer playlist on repeat. Rather than play it directly from my phone, I'm grabbing this JBL portable speaker that's Bluetooth-enabled. It can run for up to 12 hours on a single charge and is waterproof, so I won't have to worry about it getting wet. Plus, it's garnered over 47,000 perfect ratings, with one shopper noting that it provides "excellent bass and sound quality."
Buy It! JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $99.95 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com
These Prime Day sales are just the beginning of my shopping journey. Check back later to see what I add to my cart, or head straight to Amazon's Prime Day hub to check out everything else that's on sale.
Buy It! Henckels Classic Utility Knife, $48.41 (orig. $75); amazon.com
Buy It! All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $69.95 (orig. $109.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $25.80 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $44.95 (orig. 49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Heartnice Women's Cotton Robe, $23.20 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals
