I'm an Amazon Editor, and This Is Everything I'm Buying on Prime Day — Including AirPods for $79 Less

With hot weather in full force, I plan to spend as much time as possible at the beach and by the pool, complete with my summer playlist on repeat. Rather than play it directly from my phone, I'm grabbing this JBL portable speaker that's Bluetooth-enabled. It can run for up to 12 hours on a single charge and is waterproof, so I won't have to worry about it getting wet. Plus, it's garnered over 47,000 perfect ratings, with one shopper noting that it provides "excellent bass and sound quality."