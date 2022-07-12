The Popular Casper Pillow That Helps Shoppers 'Fall Asleep Faster' Is 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Depending on who you ask, waking up on the right side of the bed goes back to your bedding. One of the main benefactors to getting a restorative sleep is your bed pillow. Too hard, you toss and turn. Too soft, you're fluffing all night. Thankfully, the Goldilocks scenario no longer applies to where you rest your head because the supportive Casper Foam Pillow gives you the best of both worlds — and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.