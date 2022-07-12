The Popular Casper Pillow That Helps Shoppers 'Fall Asleep Faster' Is 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Depending on who you ask, waking up on the right side of the bed goes back to your bedding. One of the main benefactors to getting a restorative sleep is your bed pillow. Too hard, you toss and turn. Too soft, you're fluffing all night. Thankfully, the Goldilocks scenario no longer applies to where you rest your head because the supportive Casper Foam Pillow gives you the best of both worlds — and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
During Amazon Prime Day, taking place today and tomorrow, you can score major discounts on bedding, including tons of items from Casper's collection. Think mattresses and toppers, box springs, weighted blankets, classic pillows, and even their popular dog bed. However, the foam pillow is a Prime Day standout because right now, it is 40 percent off, bringing the price down to $54.
In addition to its marked-down price, the Casper pillow is loved by shoppers who say it is "super comfy yet supportive" and makes them "fall asleep faster." Some even credit it for alleviating neck and shoulder pains. The foam pillow is designed with a lofty 2-inch gusset that props the head up without straining the neck, aiding in good spinal alignment crucial to a good night's sleep.
The pillow is designed with a cushiony layer on both sides with a firm inner layer to accommodate the curves of the spine, allowing you to sleep in various positions. While the side and back are arguably the healthiest sleep positions because it keeps your spine straight throughout the night, people who also sleep on their stomach confirm that the pillow is comfortable in all three.
Unlike most foam pillows that tend to retain heat, this Casper pillow is made differently. It has
perforated holes throughout, allowing air to filter through to keep you cool in the summer. This pick also has a breathable jersey knit cover that helps in the cooling process.
Tons of Amazon shoppers gave the Casper Foam Pillow a perfect five-star rating, including people who suffer from neck and back pain.
"My chiropractor suggested I get this pillow. Now I can't sleep without it," wrote one shopper. "No more headaches from my neck!" Another person who was also recommended the pillow by a professional said, "I've had one full week of great, pain-free, comfortable, and uninterrupted sleep."
One last fan who called it the "best pillow on the market" wrote, "Very supportive and yet supremely comfortable. Loved mine so much, I bought my husband one against his wishes, begging him to just try it one night. He thanked me the next morning and has been using it ever since."
Now's the time to upgrade your bedding with the Casper Foam Pillow. Get it while it's 40 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.
