This Samsung 75-Inch Smart TV Is $4,000 Off for Prime Day — Plus More Great TV Deals

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and there are so many incredible deals to shop. Among the best? Televisions. If you are on the hunt for a new smart TV, streaming TV, or 4k TV, you are in luck. Brands like Samsung, Toshiba, and LG are offering huge price drops on some of their most popular models, including some under $100.

The most eye-catching Prime Day TV deal is on the Samsung 75-inch Alexa-Enabled Smart TV. Usually just under $7,000, the HD model is a little under $3,000 today. That whopping $4,000 in savings will get you a model that provides 8k resolution and illumination so good, you’ll think you’re watching your favorite shows at a movie theater. What’s more, with an incredibly defined picture like that, you’ll probably be able to see each individual blade of grass on the field while watching the big game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Another impressive deal is on the Toshiba 43-inch streaming TV. Now $100 off, the Toshiba model is capable of streaming all of your favorite services: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO, and more. It also is capable of streaming live television once you connect an HD antenna. It’s a simple option that shoppers say is a great fit for tight spaces.

For movie buffs and sports fans, Sony’s 55-inch smart TV includes features that diminish any blurriness that comes with a lot of motion. Also, it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Usually $800, you can get it today for $698.

If you’re looking to enhance your viewing experience, especially with all the extra time you’re spending at home, consider one of the many curved TV or 75-inch TV deals this Prime Day. These options have expansive screens and are great choices for basements or bonus rooms. One bundle includes a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV and a 3D sound bar. Usually just under $1,700, you can shop the duo today and save more than $200. It’s a great and easy buy for anyone looking to update everything at once.

There's also the celeb-approved Samsung Frame TV that has Hilary Duff's backing. The artistic design allows for it to blend into any home seamlessly. “It looks like a photograph," Duff explained to Architectural Digest. "So you don’t even know that it’s actually a TV until you turn it on.” Usually $1,300, you can shop the model today for under $950.

Below, shop the 22 best Prime Day 2020 TV deals available through October 14. Don’t wait too long, though. Deals this good tend to sell out fast.

Best Smart TVs

Image zoom Amazon

Best 4k TVs

Image zoom Amazon

Best 75-Inch Tvs

Image zoom Amazon

Best Streaming TVs

Image zoom Amazon

You can stay up to date on price changes by subscribing to deal alerts. It’s simple: Go to the menu bar on Amazon.com and select “Today’s Deals,” then click on “Upcoming Deals.” Here, you’ll find all sorts of live sales that you can save and get alerts for by clicking “Watch This Deal.”

Before browsing, you’ll want to sign into your Amazon Prime account (or start a free trial) to score the best member-exclusive deals. This is the only way you’ll be able to see the live discounts.

If you have an Alexa smart device, you can ask it about Prime Day deals as well. Another option: Install Amazon Assistant for free on Google Chrome. The extension lets you compare prices and products while you’re on the hunt for the best sale.

More Prime Day 2020 News: