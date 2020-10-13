This Samsung 75-Inch Smart TV Is $4,000 Off for Prime Day — Plus More Great TV Deals
22 sales you can’t miss from Toshiba, Sony, and more trustworthy brands
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and there are so many incredible deals to shop. Among the best? Televisions. If you are on the hunt for a new smart TV, streaming TV, or 4k TV, you are in luck. Brands like Samsung, Toshiba, and LG are offering huge price drops on some of their most popular models, including some under $100.
The most eye-catching Prime Day TV deal is on the Samsung 75-inch Alexa-Enabled Smart TV. Usually just under $7,000, the HD model is a little under $3,000 today. That whopping $4,000 in savings will get you a model that provides 8k resolution and illumination so good, you’ll think you’re watching your favorite shows at a movie theater. What’s more, with an incredibly defined picture like that, you’ll probably be able to see each individual blade of grass on the field while watching the big game.
Another impressive deal is on the Toshiba 43-inch streaming TV. Now $100 off, the Toshiba model is capable of streaming all of your favorite services: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO, and more. It also is capable of streaming live television once you connect an HD antenna. It’s a simple option that shoppers say is a great fit for tight spaces.
For movie buffs and sports fans, Sony’s 55-inch smart TV includes features that diminish any blurriness that comes with a lot of motion. Also, it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Usually $800, you can get it today for $698.
If you’re looking to enhance your viewing experience, especially with all the extra time you’re spending at home, consider one of the many curved TV or 75-inch TV deals this Prime Day. These options have expansive screens and are great choices for basements or bonus rooms. One bundle includes a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV and a 3D sound bar. Usually just under $1,700, you can shop the duo today and save more than $200. It’s a great and easy buy for anyone looking to update everything at once.
For tighter budgets, there are a bunch of options under $200 available today, including an Insignia 24-inch TV for just $80. You can also shop the Roku smart TV for $150 and a 32-inch TCL for $149.99.
There's also the celeb-approved Samsung Frame TV that has Hilary Duff's backing. The artistic design allows for it to blend into any home seamlessly. “It looks like a photograph," Duff explained to Architectural Digest. "So you don’t even know that it’s actually a TV until you turn it on.” Usually $1,300, you can shop the model today for under $950.
Below, shop the 22 best Prime Day 2020 TV deals available through October 14. Don’t wait too long, though. Deals this good tend to sell out fast.
Best Smart TVs
- Samsung 75-inch Alexa-Enabled Smart TV, $2,958.95 (orig. $6,997.99)
- Samsung 50-Inch Class Frame Series 4K UHD Dual Quantum HDR Smart TV, $947.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
- Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV, $79.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Insignia 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV, $139.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, $119.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Sony 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $698 (orig. $799.99)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class R8 Series Dolby Vision & Atmos 4K ULED Roku Smart TV, $629.99 (orig. $699.99)
Best 4k TVs
- Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision, $209.99 (orig. $329.99)
- LG Alexa Built-In CX 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV, $1,596.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
- Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K UHD, $289.99 (orig. $429.99)
- Samsung 55-inch Class 4K UHD Direct, $1,297.99 (orig. $1,597.99)
- Samsung Q60T Series 65-inch Class QLED Smart TV, $897.99 (orig. $999.99)
Best 75-Inch Tvs
- Samsung 75-inch Class QLED 4K TU8000 Series TV + Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound, $1,445.98 (orig. $1,697.98)
- Sony 75-Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, $1,598 (orig. $2,499.99)
- Samsung 75-inch Class Crystal UHD 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $1,097.99 (orig. $1,197.99)
- LG Alexa Built-In UHD 73 Series 75-inch 4K Smart UHD TV, $949.30 (orig. $1,199.99)
- Samsung Flat 75-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series, $1,249.95 (orig. $1,399.99)
Best Streaming TVs
- Toshiba 43-Inch Fire TV, $179.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, $259.99 (orig. $379.99)
- TCL 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV, $149.99 (orig. $189.99)
- LG Alexa Built-In 65-inch 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV, $1,096.99 (orig. $1,196.99)
- Hisense 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility, $219.99 (orig. $269.99)
