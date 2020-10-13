Tons of Smart Home Devices Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Including the Popular Ring Doorbell

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You can get a Ring Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle for just $70 right now

Like so many other things this year, Amazon Prime Day was unfortunately delayed due to COVID-19. But the good news is that the coveted two-day sale is finally here, so now we can shop for all the products we’ve been waiting for discounts on all year.

While Prime Day sales include major markdowns across all categories, the deals on smart home devices are particularly impressive. With discounts on so many different products, now is clearly the best time to upgrade your home. Everything from home security cameras to voice-controlled smart speakers is on sale this year, so there’s really something for everyone.

With the markdowns, you can score in-demand tech products like the Ring Doorbell for just $69.99 — the device allows you to see exactly who is outside your door and communicate with them right from your smartphone. There’s also an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo Flex bundle going for 70 percent off its typical price tag. In fact, the smart plug and video doorbell were two of the most popular products from Prime Day last year, so you’ll want to add them to your cart ASAP if you plan on buying them.

Amazon also slashed the price on the popular Blink Mini security camera that has over 18,800 ratings, meaning you can snag one for $25 if you shop now. And if you’re still on the hunt for a smart robot vacuum, you’re in luck. The iRobot Roomba 692 is marked down to $199.99 right now, and customers love that it can be easily controlled with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant or by scheduling on the app so it runs when they’re not home.

As a reminder, you have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to shop these amazing deals. If you’re not a member yet, don’t worry — you can easily sign up for a 30-day free trial and still take advantage of the sale.

No matter what type of smart home devices you’re in the market for, you’ll have to act fast: Prime Day ends on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. And with prices this low, there’s no way of knowing how quickly the discounted products will sell out. Shop the best deals on smart home devices below while they’re still in stock and on sale.

Best Smart Camera and Home Security Deals

Best Smart Plug and Lighting Deals

More of the Best Smart Home Deals

