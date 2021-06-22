The $48 Office Desk Deal Amazon Shoppers Almost Completely Bought Out Overnight
There's a reason Amazon Prime Day deals tend to fly off the virtual shelves: With incredibly high discounts on everything from Le Creuset skillets to Fire TVs to nearly anything else you can think of (seriously, there are 2 million deals this Prime Day), it's no wonder people are scrambling to click "add to cart" on the items they've been eyeing. One example in the home space is Zinus' easy-to-assemble furniture, which has long been preferred by Amazon reviewers for how little time it takes to put together the brand's bed frames, desks, and more.
When Zinus launched its Prime Day furniture deals yesterday with discounts as big as half off office desks and TV stands, things flew out of stock practically overnight - particularly for the brand's 55-inch Jennifer desk that is Amazon's absolute best-seller in its category. The 46 percent off discount makes the already affordable piece of furniture even more of a steal. Thankfully, anyone who's in the market for a new addition to their office setup can still snag it in one last colorway available: the Natural Wood tabletop finish for just $48.
Like all other Zinus furniture, shoppers love how easy this is to put it together (some even say it takes less than five minutes), with some even calling it the easiest table they've ever assembled. Its simple, polished, and sturdy design has earned it more than 6,600 five-star ratings out of 8,000 in total.
"This is probably my best Amazon purchase - a real steal," one person wrote. "The build quality is great. The table is very stable because of the all around metal frame, but it still looks light and modern and all this was for less than half a similar Ikea table. After having too many Ikea units, the packing of this particular table was amazing. I was really blown away by the packing quality and the assembly instructions that were so well prepared."
Another called it an "outstanding desk" for working remotely and added, "So far this desk has been a joy to work on, and every bit as good as advertised … I cannot say enough good things about this desk. It has held up great. This has become my go-to desk, period."
Don't wait - although Prime Day 2021 ends tonight, we expect the Jennifer desk to be out of stock before the day is even over. Shop it now for just $48, then take a look at more home deals to refresh your space below.
