A Robot Vacuum That 'Destroys All Debris in Its Path' Is Just $90 Ahead of Prime Day

"I had been searching for a robot vacuum for awhile and finally decided to give this one a try," one five-star reviewer says. "I didn't want to spend the money on a Roomba, and based on other reviews, I picked this one. Eddie (that's what I named him) glides from hardwood to carpet to rugs with ease. I empty his bin after every run and am always surprised how much he picks up! If you're looking for a good quality robot vacuum that won't break the bank, this is the one to get!"