A Robot Vacuum That 'Destroys All Debris in Its Path' Is Just $90 Ahead of Prime Day
Even though Prime Day is still a few days away, there are a slew of deals that are already live at Amazon - including discounts on Apple AirPods and a set of best-selling sheets. But if it's a sale on robot vacuum cleaners you've been patiently waiting for, now's the time to log on.
Two Yeedi robot vacuums are up to 50 percent off for Amazon's Deal of the Day, including the Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum, which has been marked down to just $89.99 today only. The ultra-quiet device has four cleaning modes -auto cleaning, spot cleaning, edge cleaning, suction - And three brushes that work together to pick up dust, dirt, and pet dander from both carpet and hard floors. It generates up to 1,800 pascals of powerful suction and comes with a remote that allows you to control it from across the room.
The slim robot vacuum can get under large pieces of furniture, cleaning those hard-to-reach places that an upright vacuum cleaner can't get to. Plus, a set of sensors prevents the vacuum from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs and smashing into objects.
"I had been searching for a robot vacuum for awhile and finally decided to give this one a try," one five-star reviewer says. "I didn't want to spend the money on a Roomba, and based on other reviews, I picked this one. Eddie (that's what I named him) glides from hardwood to carpet to rugs with ease. I empty his bin after every run and am always surprised how much he picks up! If you're looking for a good quality robot vacuum that won't break the bank, this is the one to get!"
Along with the K600 model, you can also score the Yeedi K650 robot vacuum for $50 off. The appliance runs on up to 2,000 pascals of power, but is still plenty quiet while it works. Complete with updated sensors, the K650 won't jump into places filled with cables or get stuck under couches. And thanks to its smart capabilities, you can schedule home cleaning, adjust the suction power, and change the cleaning mode from wherever you are via an app on your phone.
"I have a German shepherd. I tried a Roomba and it didn't stand a chance," a reviewer shares. "This guy though? Destroys all debris in its path. Saves me such a headache having to vacuum every week and then having to clean out fur balls. It takes so many days of running before I have to dump the tray."
You only have until the end of the day today, June 17, to shop the Yeedi K600 and K650 robot vacuum deals, so head to Amazon and make your purchase before both go back to their original prices.
