Yankee Candles Are Up to 55% Off on Amazon, but Not for Much Longer
If you thought you were done shopping Amazon Prime Day yesterday, it's likely you've been sucked back into all the deals, whether you're stocking up on today's Le Creuset cookware discounts or snagging a handy steam cleaner for 43 percent off. Before you sign off for the day, don't overlook a sale on Yankee Candles, which are up to 55 percent off for the rest of Prime Day.
Head on over to Amazon to scroll through all the Yankee Candles that have been slashed in price, including favorites like Bahama Breeze, White Gardenia, Chocolate Layer Cake, and Red Raspberry. Prices range from $9.09 for a small one to $19.95 for a 22-ounce jar, with many top-rated scents priced at just $13.50.
Buy It! Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle Mango Peach Salsa, $15.39 (orig. $29.49); amazon.com
These long-lasting candles are said to burn for up to 150 hours before they need to be replaced, complete with a natural wick that produces a super strong scent. As you burn the candles, Yankee Candle suggests making sure that the wicks are trimmed to at least an eighth of an inch at all times. To enhance the quality of the fragrance, let the top layer of the wax pool in a liquid which will create the boldest and strongest scent. Plus, don't forget to always burn the candles on heat-resistant surfaces.
Amazon shoppers can't stop buying these candles - especially when they're on sale - with some of the most highly-reviewed scents like Lemon Lavender picking up over 25,000 five-star ratings. Users have called them "otherworldly nirvana," with many noting that "you can't go wrong with a Yankee Candle."
Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake, $13.50 (orig. $29.49); amazon.com
"It smells like a warm creme brulee, even when it's unlit," one five-star reviewer writes of the Vanilla Cupcake scent. "I went out to run errands this afternoon and left the candle uncovered on my kitchen counter. When I came back I walked in and immediately smelled this sweet lusciousness. I thought my husband had lit the candle, but no: It's just so richly scented."
"This smell is addictive!" another shopper says. "The candle is very strong, in a good way. My room instantly smells like lavender lemon. I've definitely burned it for over 90 hours and it still has a ways to go before it's finished. Intoxicating and appropriate for any time of the year."
Amazon is only giving you until the end of the day to grab these discounted Yankee Candles. Shop select Yankee Candles up to 55 percent off during Prime Day.
Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Lemon Lavender, $13.50 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Mediterranean Breeze, $20.64 (orig. $29.49); amazon.com
