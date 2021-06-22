Yankee Candles Are Up to 55% Off on Amazon, but Not for Much Longer

These long-lasting candles are said to burn for up to 150 hours before they need to be replaced, complete with a natural wick that produces a super strong scent. As you burn the candles, Yankee Candle suggests making sure that the wicks are trimmed to at least an eighth of an inch at all times. To enhance the quality of the fragrance, let the top layer of the wax pool in a liquid which will create the boldest and strongest scent. Plus, don't forget to always burn the candles on heat-resistant surfaces.