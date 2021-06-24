Shop

Amazon Just Marked Down Even More Vacuum Cleaners After Prime Day - Including Shark and Bissell

Save up to 43% off
By Amy Schulman
June 23, 2021 09:00 PM
Prime Day is officially over, but that doesn't mean that all the deals have gone with it. In fact, there are still plenty of after Prime Day sales running - including discounts on AirPods and Le Creuset cookware - so even if you missed out on the fun during the past few days, you still have plenty of time to jump on these markdowns.

Along with cookware and appliances, Amazon is keeping prices low on a slew of vacuum cleaners - from robot vacuums to handheld machines - and discounts are up to 43 percent off. And while you're still able to shop top-rated brands like Shark, Hoover, Bissell, and Black + Decker for a fraction of the price, these deals won't stick around forever. Keep reading to check out all the after Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals, with prices starting at just $27. 

The Best After Prime Day Vacuum Cleaner Deals:

If you've been waiting to nab a robot vacuum cleaner - but haven't wanted to spend an exorbitant amount on a Roomba - there are currently a handful of top-rated robot vacuums that have been seriously slashed. Consider the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is just $144. The highly reviewed robot vacuum cleaner is constructed with three brushes designed to pick up pet dander and debris from all surfaces. Plus, you'll be able to control the vacuum directly from the SharkClean smartphone app. 

The top-rated Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is also still on sale for just $129.99. Built to be super slim, this robot vacuum can easily slip under bulky pieces of furniture to pick up all the dust and hair that would have otherwise been impossible to get. This vacuum will run for up to 100 minutes on both carpets and hardwood floors and will even increase suction power when it rolls over foot-traffic heavy spots. 

For upright vacuums, don't overlook the $27 Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner which has earned over 22,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers who have owned all sorts of vacuums are impressed by the power of the Eureka, despite the low price, with one noting that, "It easily picks up hair, dust, bits of paper, and even Cheerios my grandchildren drop." If you're on the hunt for a stick vacuum, the Nequare Cordless Vacuum is a great option, especially since it can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum with the additional brush attachments. 

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the vacuum deals currently available on Amazon, then make sure to act quickly because these discounts won't stick around forever. 

