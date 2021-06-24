Amazon Just Marked Down Even More Vacuum Cleaners After Prime Day - Including Shark and Bissell

The top-rated Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is also still on sale for just $129.99. Built to be super slim, this robot vacuum can easily slip under bulky pieces of furniture to pick up all the dust and hair that would have otherwise been impossible to get. This vacuum will run for up to 100 minutes on both carpets and hardwood floors and will even increase suction power when it rolls over foot-traffic heavy spots.