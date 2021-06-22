Shoppers Say This Fan Is 'More Efficient Than an Air Conditioner' - and It's Only $42 Until Midnight
Summer officially started last Sunday - and the rising temperatures prove it. That's why Prime Day, which is happening for the first time in June, should be all about adding summer essentials to your virtual shopping cart, like iced coffee makers and a flattering swimsuit. It's also a reason to snag the Pelonis Oscillating Tower Fan for just $42 before the two-day shopping event ends tonight.
Already a favorite of more than 9,100 shoppers, the sleek tower fan emits cool air at three speeds. You'll have the choice of controlling the fan intensity or opting for settings like eco, slumber, and wind model; the first two allow you to conserve energy and minimize noise, while the latter mimics an outdoor breeze by alternating between strong and weak air flows.
Although Pelonis isn't a household name like Dyson or Lasko, shoppers say the powerful fan easily compares to its pricier competitors - including Vornado. Ten segment blades allow it to maximize airflow, so the 40-inch fan can send a cooling breeze up to 26 feet away. It also oscillates at a 90-degree angle for even more coverage and comes with an optional timer function. No wonder one reviewer wrote it was "more efficient than air conditioning" and just like a "mini AC."
Although it's an unlikely object of affection, the fan has stolen the hearts of countless shoppers who call it the "best purchase ever made" and the reason they "survive sleeping in the summer." In fact, numerous reviewers admitted to becoming repeat buyers, adding additional fans around their homes.
"I use this fan in my room because my roommates keep the house ridiculously hot, and I absolutely love it," says a reviewer. "My room is regularly 20 degrees cooler than the rest of the house."
Another agreed: "This fan is fantastic. I have a wall unit air conditioner which doesn't work that well and is very costly on my electric bill. So I tried this fan ( it was on sale when I bought it). I thought it would help just to lower the air conditioner, but last night I was able to turn the air conditioner off. It is very cooling, very quiet, and it makes the room much cooler."
From California to Florida, shoppers across the U.S. have counted on this fan to help them survive warm weather - and it's now the perfect opportunity to join them. The Pelonis fan is on sale for just $42 for Prime Day. But hurry! You have less than TK hours before the sale ends, taking this unbeatable deal with it.
