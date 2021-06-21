The Air Purifiers That Bring 'a Defined Difference in Air Quality' to Large Rooms Are Up to 46% Off
Day one of Amazon Prime Day has so far proven to be one of the most impressive sales yet, with unprecedented deals on everything from Apple products to home essentials like air purifiers. And if you want to ensure you're breathing in crisp, clean air whenever you're at home this summer, shop Medify's air purifier sale fast: A variety of the brand's devices, which bring ″a defined difference in the air quality″ to people's homes, are up to 46 percent off now. But this spotlight deal is only set to last through tonight.
Medify's air purifiers have long been a favorite of Amazon shoppers: Combined, the brand has more than 17,000 ratings on its different models, with hundreds of five-star reviews on many of them. All of Medify's purifiers that are currently on sale include H13 HEPA filters that can catch up to 99.95 percent of irritating particles in the air, according to the brand, like dust, pollen, pet dander, and smelly odors. Only Prime members can access these deals, so sign up fast if you haven't yet to take advantage of the deals (plus all other Prime Day discounts).
6 Amazon Prime Day Medify Air Purifier Deals
- Medify MA-15 Air Purifier, $83.30 (orig. $119)
- Medify MA-25 Air Purifier, $112 (orig. $160)
- Medify MA-40 Air Purifier, $189 (orig. $349)
- Medify MA-50 Air Purifier, $279.30 (orig. $399)
- Medify Wall-Mounted MA-35 Air Purifier, $244.99 (orig. $349)
- Medify MA-112 Air Purifier, $416.50 (orig. $595)
The MA-15, MA-25, and MA-40 models each come with three fan speeds, touch screen panels, and convenient timers that allow you to set the purifier for up to eight hours if you don't want it to run constantly. The MA-40 can purify spaces as large as 1,600 square feet in an hour, while the MA-25 and MA-15 can handle 500- and 330-square-foot rooms, respectively, in the same amount of time. At just 12 inches tall, the MA-15 purifier is the most compact option - making it perfect for areas like bathrooms and closed offices, reviewers say - whereas the MA-40 is ideal for big areas such as main bedrooms and living rooms.
If you're willing to pay a bit more for an impressively powerful air purifier, you'll want to consider Medify's MA-50 and MA-112 versions. Both come with four speed settings, optional generators that create negative ions - which studies say are capable of reducing dust - and multi-sided air intake (four sides on the MA-50 and two on the MA-112) for more efficient air flow. The MA-112, the largest of the bunch, purifies air in rooms up to 3,700 square feet in just an hour, which shoppers say makes it a superb air purifier for not just one room, but the whole house.
Medify also makes a wall-mounted MA-35 air purifier that is the most inconspicuous of all - ideal for shoppers who prefer keeping their rooms clear of as many appliances as possible. It's currently 30 percent off, but like the other models from Medify, the discount is set to end tonight. Shop all of Medify's air purifiers on sale here this Amazon Prime Day.
