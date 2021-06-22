The Tower Fan That Drops Any Room Temperature in Minutes Is Just $62 on Amazon

"With the weather starting to get warmer, I found myself coming home to a muggy 85-degree living room," one person wrote. "I'd sit down while the room cooled down. Problem is for the two hours it took to cool down the room, it wasn't very comfortable. I've never tried a tower fan before nor was I interested, mainly because of its size, but since this was under 40 inches, I figured I'd give it a try. After 30 minutes of turning it on high, the room was already five to seven degrees cooler."