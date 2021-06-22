The Tower Fan That Drops Any Room Temperature in Minutes Is Just $62 on Amazon
Aside from TVs and other big-ticket electronics, some of the best deals to snag during Amazon Prime Day are typically on home products, like robot vacuum cleaners and customer-loved sheets. If it's cooling products you're after this year, don't sleep on the top-rated Homech Oscillating Tower Fan, which is just $62 on Amazon right now.
This space-saving tower fan is a great alternative to running the air conditioning constantly - especially as many areas enter peak summer heat. The quiet fan has three speeds (low, medium, and high) and three modes - normal, natural, and sleep - along with a built-in timer that can be programmed to automatically turn off after one to 12 hours. It spins at a 65 degree angle to cool any room down in nearly all directions.
Constructed with a wide LED screen that displays the room temperature, wind speed, style, and mode, the machine also comes with a convenient handle on the back that allows you to easily carry it from room to room. Plus, it includes a handy remote control, letting you turn it on and off or change settings right from the couch.
Amazon shoppers adore this tower fan, collectively giving it more than 11,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers say it's "much cooler than your normal fan" and is "awesome for hot summers." Another user mentions that "using this fan in conjunction with the AC and ceiling fans has dropped the temperature by at least 8-10 degrees."
"With the weather starting to get warmer, I found myself coming home to a muggy 85-degree living room," one person wrote. "I'd sit down while the room cooled down. Problem is for the two hours it took to cool down the room, it wasn't very comfortable. I've never tried a tower fan before nor was I interested, mainly because of its size, but since this was under 40 inches, I figured I'd give it a try. After 30 minutes of turning it on high, the room was already five to seven degrees cooler."
"My house holds so much heat it's difficult to cool it down," said another. "In desperation I decided to try this tower fan. I am truly surprised at how much it has helped. I no longer feel like I am melting; it has made a vast difference in the room's comfort. On low it's nearly silent. This fan has greatly improved my summer."
If you're in the market for a powerful tower fan to cool down any room, shop the Homech option for just $62 while this Prime Day deal lasts.
