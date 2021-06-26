The Frigidaire Air Conditioner That 'Cools a Room in 10 Minutes' Is on Sale at Amazon
With the summertime heat rolling around, it's officially time to replace the tower fan with the air conditioner - even if it costs you a little more in the process. But spending nights tossing and turning in a stuffy room is reason enough to turn the air conditioning on, even if it's just for a few hours at a time.
A great option for anyone looking to fill a window is the Frigidaire Window-Mounted Air Conditioner. The window AC unit is compact but powerful enough to push out puffs of cool air to cover up to 150 square feet. You'll be able to customize the experience thanks to the mechanical controls on the machine, giving you options for multiple temperatures, AC modes, and two fan settings. Normally priced at $209.99, the air conditioning unit has been slashed to just $159 on Amazon for a limited time only.
This AC unit is perfect for a small bedroom or office, cooling down a space in only a few minutes. Plus, the unit won't make the electricity bill skyrocket thanks to the low power start-up setting that conserves energy and saves you money. And when it's time to check up on the filter, all you've got to do is run it under some water to remove all the captured dust particles.
Buy It! Frigidaire Window-Mounted Air Conditioner, $159 (orig. $209.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers rave about this window unit, which has snagged over 4,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers say it's so powerful that it "cools a room down in 10 minutes' and it "works like a dream." Many users also note that it's quiet, unlike other models, so you won't have to blast the TV over the noise.
"Where I live it gets so hot in the summer," one five-star reviewer shares. "It's 105 degrees right now! I've had this one in my room for five years now and still going strong. I just bought another one for my child's room and it's so cold in there, like walking into a freezer."
"Our RV AC unit could not keep up over 90 degrees," another shopper says. "This little unit has worked wonders to keep the camper cool and probably save my marriage! I did not have much hope for [it] especially since my husband insisted that we put it in the camper living room instead of the bedroom, but I've had the best sleep ever in our camper."
Whether you're looking to replace a tower fan or need a new air conditioner this summer, shop the Frigidaire Window-Mounted Air Conditioner for just $159 on Amazon while this sale lasts.
