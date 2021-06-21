These 3 Top-Rated Robot Vacuums Are Up to 43% Off During Prime Day - Including One for $230 Less
Prime Day is officially in full swing, and with it comes thousands of markdowns on everything from clothing and carpet cleaners to beloved kitchen appliances and celeb-loved shoes. But if you've been keeping an eye out for a seriously good deal on robot vacuum cleaners, now's the time to hit pay.
Three Eufy robot vacuum cleaners are up to 43 percent off for Prime Day, including the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, which has been slashed to just $129.99. The ultra-slim and super quiet robot vacuum boasts serious power, with suction capability up to 1,300 pascals. The robot vacuum automatically knows to increase suction power when extra vacuuming strength is required to clean those super dirty spots. This device can run for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors and carpets before heading back to its charging base.
It's designed with an anti-scratch cover to protect it while gliding under large pieces of furniture, and also includes an infrared sensor that prevents it from bumping into objects and falling down a flight of stairs. The package also comes with a remote control that allows you to control the robot from wherever you are in the house.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $129.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
"I was very nervous about purchasing this robotic vacuum," one of 34,000 five-star reviewers says. "I wanted a Roomba but can't justify the price. I read the reviews religiously and finally pulled the trigger and I am so glad I did. This thing works like a champ on hair, bits of food on the floor, [and] kitty litter. I highly recommend this vacuum - it is worth its weight in gold!"
Along with the 11S, the RoboVac G30 model has also been marked down by 38 percent. The G30, which is just $199.99 (orig. $319.99), is constructed with a smart dynamic navigation system that allows it to properly map out your home, targeting foot traffic-heavy spots. It can extend up to 2,000 pascals of power, picking up debris, pet hair, and dust from both hardwood floors and carpets. Plus, the integrated smartphone app allows you to schedule cleanings and control the robot right from your phone.
Buy It! Eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, $199.99 (orig. $319.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for an even smarter model, consider the RoboVac L70 Hybrid, the final Eufy device on sale. Originally priced at $549.99, the L70 is just $319.99 for Prime Day. The smart robot vacuum cleaner touts a 2.5-hour run time and an updated navigation system that includes AI mapping technology. As the name suggests, this model is also a 2-in-1 machine, constructed with both mopping and vacuuming capabilities.
"This is an excellent robot vacuum," a shopper shares of the L70 Hybrid. "I've had three brands and Eufy is by far more superior. When the unit changes from hardwood to rug, the AI suction noticeably kicks in and sucks harder to extract from a carpeted surface. The mopping feature is a great touch as well. Very quiet compared to other brands."
Buy It! Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, $319.99 (orig. $549.99); amazon.com
You only have until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22 to shop the Eufy 11S, G30, and L70 robot vacuum deals, so head to Amazon and check out with your purchase now before these markdowns are gone for good.
