This Fancy Garden Shed Is the Next Best Thing to a Tiny Home — and It’s Almost $1,000 Off for Prime Day

Amazon has blown us all away once more this year with Prime Day deals ranging from the practical (it was finally time to upgrade to a Shark vacuum) to the impulsive (new AirPods, anyone?). But the most joyous of all its offerings have to be those that fall under the category of “totally unexpected.”

Our collective obsession with tiny homes is well documented, but rarely acted upon — one roadblock being that few of us have a spare plot of land and unlimited hours to dedicate to assembling a prefab home, let alone the capital to even consider it. One of Amazon’s best under-the-radar deals this Prime Day, though, is making us rethink it.

The Lifetime 6446 Outdoor Storage Shed on Amazon is secretly much more exciting than the name suggests. The double-doored outdoor shelter features a pitched roof, two shatterproof windows with decorative shutters, two screened vents, high-density polyethylene walls that look convincingly like wood siding, and even six skylights!

The framing of the outward-opening center doors and its shingle tile-look roof lend the shed the appearance of a mini house — all it’s missing is a mini white picket fence to complete the picture.

While the shed’s 109-square-foot dimensions make it too tight to be comfortably inhabitable, its interior trimmings make it a practical and versatile space for any number of other projects. Two 90-inch-by-9-inch shelves flank the walls on either end, while four curved corner shelves add more surface space. The shed’s deceptively large inner area leaves plenty of room to be transformed by your imagination — it could easily become a children’s clubhouse, a yoga room, or a bar for backyard hosting in the warmer months.

If security is a concern, you’ll be relieved to hear about the shed’s lockable, steel-reinforced doors, which guarantee the safety of whatever you keep inside.

The Lifetime shed typically retails for $2,800, which is already leaps and bounds less than what other tiny homes cost, but thanks to Prime Day, you can add one to your cart for just $1,863 — that’s a nearly $1,000 discount, and perhaps one of the biggest savings we’ve seen from the entire shopping event. Plus, this item qualifies for free shipping. But when Prime Day ends, it’s taking this deal with it.

If you’ve always dreamed of having your own tiny home but never found it plausible before, this Prime Day deal on the next best thing might be just what you’re looking for. Shop the wildly discounted Lifetime Garden Shed for nearly $1,000 off.