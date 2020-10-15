This Top-Rated Smart Plug Is Marked Way Down on Amazon — but Not for Much Longer

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With so many useful tech gadgets on the market, it's easier than ever to create a smart home. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it’s now cheaper to do so. There are so many impressive savings on smart home devices, but the one that catches our attention is this deal on the Kasa Smart Plug.

Not only is it currently 40 percent off, but it also has nearly 3,000 positive ratings. The compact gadget is an add-on for your normal outlet, which instantly makes any ordinary appliance smart-home compatible. Simply plug it into the wall, connect any of your electronics, like a lamp or coffee maker, and set them up through the app — it’s that easy. The Kasa Smart Plug works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you have the ability to control your devices by voice command. You can also turn electronics on and off from anywhere using the Kasa app, which means you’ll never have to worry again about whether or not you forgot to turn off your curling iron or slow cooker.

It also gives you the ability to set a schedule for anything plugged into them. Use the timer or countdown function to automatically turn anything plugged into it on or off. This would also be really useful for the holiday season when you want to illuminate your Christmas lights at night, but turn them off when the sun rises.

Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, $8.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

The Kasa Smart Plug normally retails for $15, but Prime members can get it for just $9 right now. And it’s been such a popular Prime Day buy that the smart device is currently on backorder. You can still place an order for one now and receive the Prime Day-exclusive sale price — but only until 11:59 p.m. PT, when Prime Day ends. It’s expected to ship as early as November 7.

If you’re in a hurry to get one sooner, there are plenty of other smart plug deals right now, too. Prime members can get this three-pack of smart plugs from the same brand for $10 off when you click the coupon and this four-pack for less than $20.

