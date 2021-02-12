Amazon’s Dropped Early Presidents Day Deals on Vacuums, Steam Mops, and More — Including a Dyson for $100 Off

If you're in the mood to get a head start on spring cleaning this year, you're in luck! Amazon just released thousands of home deals ahead of Presidents Day weekend 2021, and there are tons of hidden sales on carpet cleaners, stick vacuums, and robot vacuums right now.
Shoppers can save up to $100 on top-rated cleaning brands like Bissell, Hoover, and Shark — all of which are leaders in the vacuum and mop industry, so they know a thing or two about home cleaning tools. And you don't have to wait until the weekend to start shopping, because these early Presidents Day deals on Amazon are live now.
The Bissell ICONpet Edge Cordless Vacuum cleaner is a consistent best-seller on Amazon, so we wouldn't be surprised if it's one of the first sale items to sell out. This lightweight stick vacuum is easy to use on a variety of floor surfaces — from wood to carpet — sucking up dirt, pet hair, and debris with 25 volts of power. It even has a removable brush tool that makes it easy to vacuum small crevices, while the front is lined with LED lights for complete visibility as you clean. This stick vacuum has over 4,500 five-star ratings and is $100 off.
Buy It! Bissell ICONpet Edge Cordless Vacuum, $279.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
Another customer favorite, the Hoover SmartWash PET Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner is especially popular among pet owners — in fact, it sold out just hours after it went on sale last week. It gets deep down into carpets to remove tracked-in dirt, soiled stains, and yes, accidents from your furry friend. Multiple shoppers say they prefer this device over rentable carpet cleaners because it's simple to operate, using a back-and-forth motion that's similar to a vacuum cleaner. With this intuitive carpet cleaner, all you have to do is push it forward to shampoo and pull it back to dry, and boom, you're done.
Buy It! Hoover SmartWash PET Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $249 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
And we can't forget about the iconic iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum. It picks up everything from hair to larger items, like cereal, with just the touch of a button. It works on all kinds of flooring — thanks to its multi-surface brushes that sweep in debris — and uses smart sensors to effortlessly navigate its way through your floor plan. The Roomba can even detect high-traffic areas of your home and give those spots a deeper clean — it truly does all the work for you.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Keep scrolling to shop even more deals on vacuums, steam mops, and carpet cleaners from Amazon's Presidents Day sale. But you're going to want to move quickly before the discounts expire, or worse, go out of stock.
Buy It! Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Upright Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $599.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction PowerLine Canister Vacuum, $269.51 (orig. $299); amazon.com
Buy It! Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! McCulloch Canister Steam Cleaner, $131.45 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Shark Lift-Away Pro Steam Pocket Mop, $129.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Buy It! O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $29.98 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com
Buy It! BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Pivot Vac Handheld Vacuum, $67.94 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dirt Devil Scorpion Quick Flip Corded Handheld Vacuum, $26.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
