Amazon’s Dropped Early Presidents Day Deals on Vacuums, Steam Mops, and More — Including a Dyson for $100 Off

Another customer favorite, the Hoover SmartWash PET Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner is especially popular among pet owners — in fact, it sold out just hours after it went on sale last week. It gets deep down into carpets to remove tracked-in dirt, soiled stains, and yes, accidents from your furry friend. Multiple shoppers say they prefer this device over rentable carpet cleaners because it's simple to operate, using a back-and-forth motion that's similar to a vacuum cleaner. With this intuitive carpet cleaner, all you have to do is push it forward to shampoo and pull it back to dry, and boom, you're done.