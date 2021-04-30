This $200 Foldable Gazebo from Amazon Becomes a Dreamy Backyard Sanctuary in Just a Few Minutes
There are tons of neat and useful things you can add to your backyard to make the most of it this spring and summer, including this "little sanctuary."
Amazon reviewers love that this pop-up gazebo takes just a few minutes to set up in your backyard, at the beach, or at the park. The Cool Spot portable gazebo comes with netting, which provides protection from mosquitoes, bees, and other pests, while its top creates shade and offers sun protection. Priced at $200, shoppers call the sturdy, durable structure with nearly 1,000 five-star ratings "a great value."
The versatile gazebo, which comes in four colors, comes with a pre-assembled frame that easily expands and locks into place. Its fabric top is water-resistant and provides sun protection 50+ UV. And when you're ready to pack it up, the 40-pound gazebo quickly comes down and fits into an included carrying case with straps.
Owners have assembled it on decks, patios, and grass. They've also used it at the beach, pools, camping grounds, parks, tailgate lots, and more on blisteringly hot summer days, during summer nights ridden with mosquitos, and even through unexpected heavy rainstorms. Its 121 square feet of space can accommodate lounge chairs, outdoor dining tables, large couches alike.
"This is the perfect addition for spring and summer entertaining," one reviewer wrote. "When it's finally cool enough to sit outside in the evening, the mosquitoes come out and being able to hide away from them under this airy gazebo with the netting is wonderful. Everything fits nicely in a carrying case and so quite easy to transport and assemble elsewhere, like tailgating at a game in a park. It's definitely a great value for the price!"
"This is literally my happy place," another reviewer chimed in. "We had no shade in our backyard and we [are] more than pleased. It's easy to set up, strong, and I was so amazed that nothing got wet inside when it rained. For the money, it's more than worth the price."
Several owners have elevated theirs with outdoor string lights, lounge chairs, and even rugs. You could even bring your television outside, and use the space to enjoy a big game or a movie night. With endless possibilities and rave reviews about its quality and simple look, it's no wonder the $200 find has beat out the 1,000 other options that are available on Amazon and taken the spot as the retailer's top-selling gazebo.
