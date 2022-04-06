Amazon Dropped a Bunch of Deals on Patio Furniture — Up to 67% off
If you plan on enjoying the long sunny days ahead from the comfort of home, don't wait to give your outdoor space a refresh — warmer temperatures will be here before you know it.
To that end, Amazon is already marking down patio furniture by as much as 67 percent. Whether you're in need of a complete revamp or a few simple upgrades, there are plenty of outdoor furniture deals for backyards, decks, patios, and balconies. Patio furniture sets of different sizes are on sale, making it easy to decorate in one fell swoop — but if you prefer a more eclectic look or you have limited space, there are also a slew of deals on outdoor tables, seating, and more.
10 Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon
- Safavieh Outdoor Collection Kerman Natural 5-Piece Foldable Patio Dining Set, $252.51 (orig. $788)
- Tangkula 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set with Washable Cushions, $219 (orig. $399.99)
- Fruiteam 7.5' Patio Umbrella with LED Solar Lights, $58.39 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
- Keter Outdoor Patio Side Table with 7.5-Gallon Cooler, $77.43 (orig. $89.99)
- Walsunny 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $98.97 (orig. $129.99)
- Rattaner Outdoor Wicker Coffee Table with Storage, $99.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair, $169.99 (orig. $359.99)
- Greesum 4-Piece Brown Wicker Patio Set, $419.99 (orig. $501.67)
- Flash Furniture 23.5" Square Tempered Glass Metal Table, $41.37 (orig. $69)
- Signature Design by Ashley Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $168.99 ($244.99)
For a portable set that's easy to store, check out the Safavieh Outdoor Collection Kerman Natural Patio Dining Set, which is up to $500 off right now. Made of solid acacia wood, the compact five-piece set includes four folding chairs and a folding table. For even more convenience, you can store the chairs under the table, which has wheels for easy mobility. The set also comes fully assembled.
Amazon also marked down a bunch of comfortable wicker patio furniture sets, including the Tangkula 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set. You can sit back and relax in the chairs that come with washable seat cushions. If you think lounging isn't complete without food and drink, you can always have them on hand thanks to the set's glass top side table.
If you want to stay cool or keep the sun out of your eyes (or both!), pick up the Fruiteam Patio Umbrella. The water-resistant canopy can be tilted just right to position itself between you and harmful UV rays. It's also equipped with solar LED lights that can last for up to seven hours, so you can use it through the night for extra lighting. Shoppers say the "sturdy" umbrella's lights "create the perfect ambiance" at night.
Make the most of your outdoor space and shop more standout patio furniture deals from Amazon ahead.
