Shop

Amazon Dropped a Bunch of Deals on Patio Furniture — Up to 67% off

Save big on outdoor furniture sets, patio umbrellas, and more
By Isabel Garcia April 06, 2022 04:45 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you plan on enjoying the long sunny days ahead from the comfort of home, don't wait to give your outdoor space a refresh — warmer temperatures will be here before you know it.

To that end, Amazon is already marking down patio furniture by as much as 67 percent. Whether you're in need of a complete revamp or a few simple upgrades, there are plenty of outdoor furniture deals for backyards, decks, patios, and balconies. Patio furniture sets of different sizes are on sale, making it easy to decorate in one fell swoop — but if you prefer a more eclectic look or you have limited space, there are also a slew of deals on outdoor tables, seating, and more.

10 Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

For a portable set that's easy to store, check out the Safavieh Outdoor Collection Kerman Natural Patio Dining Set, which is up to $500 off right now. Made of solid acacia wood, the compact five-piece set includes four folding chairs and a folding table. For even more convenience, you can store the chairs under the table, which has wheels for easy mobility. The set also comes fully assembled.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Outdoor Collection Kerman Natural 5-Piece Foldable Patio Dining Set, $252.51 (orig. $788); amazon.com

Amazon also marked down a bunch of comfortable wicker patio furniture sets, including the Tangkula 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set. You can sit back and relax in the chairs that come with washable seat cushions. If you think lounging isn't complete without food and drink, you can always have them on hand thanks to the set's glass top side table. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tangkula 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set with Washable Cushions, $219 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

If you want to stay cool or keep the sun out of your eyes (or both!), pick up the Fruiteam Patio Umbrella. The water-resistant canopy can be tilted just right to position itself between you and harmful UV rays. It's also equipped with solar LED lights that can last for up to seven hours, so you can use it through the night for extra lighting. Shoppers say the "sturdy" umbrella's lights "create the perfect ambiance" at night.

Make the most of your outdoor space and shop more standout patio furniture deals from Amazon ahead.   

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fruiteam 7.5' Patio Umbrella with LED Solar Lights, $58.39 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Keter Outdoor Patio Side Table with 7.5-Gallon Cooler, $77.43 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Walsunny 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $98.97 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Rattaner Outdoor Wicker Coffee Table with Storage, $99.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair, $169.99 (orig. $359.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Greesum 4-Piece Brown Wicker Patio Set, $419.99 (orig. $501.67); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Flash Furniture 23.5" Square Tempered Glass Metal Table, $41.37 (orig. $69); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $168.99 ($244.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com