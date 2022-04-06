Amazon Dropped a Bunch of Deals on Patio Furniture — Up to 67% off

If you want to stay cool or keep the sun out of your eyes (or both!), pick up the Fruiteam Patio Umbrella. The water-resistant canopy can be tilted just right to position itself between you and harmful UV rays. It's also equipped with solar LED lights that can last for up to seven hours, so you can use it through the night for extra lighting. Shoppers say the "sturdy" umbrella's lights "create the perfect ambiance" at night.