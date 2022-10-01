PSA: Amazon Quietly Discounted Patio Furniture Covers Right When You Need Them — Up to 71% Off

Preserve your beloved outdoor table, chairs, and sofas for next year

Casey Clark
Patio Furniture Covers
Photo: Amazon

With each day bringing cooler weather and a little less daylight, you're probably spending more time in the living room than you are in the backyard. Therefore, it's time to get the patio in order for the winter.

If you don't have a garage to stash your seasonal stuff (or if yours is already packed to the brim), the next best way you can preserve the integrity of your beloved deck chairs, tables, and sofas is with patio covers — and right now, Amazon has so many of these necessary covers on sale. They come with thousands of shoppers' five-star ratings between them, and savings go up to 54 percent off.

There's no better time to buy something than when you need it — and if it's on sale, even better. Amazon has more than 2,000 patio furniture covers available, so to help make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up eight standout deals that should meet your deck's needs. Many come in multiple sizes, and sale prices vary by size.

Patio Furniture Covers on Sale on Amazon

Have a family-size setup that needs protection? The WJ-X3 Furniture Cover for Outdoor Table and Dining Chair Set is big enough to cover medium-sized tables and chairs. Made from Oxford fabric, the furniture cover is water-resistant and creates a seal to prevent leakage. And to date, these covers have racked up more than 800 five-star reviews.

One such reviewer wrote, "It looked nice on the deck and protected our furniture extremely well. There are no signs of wear and tear even after the winter weather." Another reviewer shared how they liked these covers so much, they bought two more sets.

Patio Furniture Covers
Amazon

WJ-X3 Furniture Cover for Outdoor Table and Dining Chair Set,$63.99 (orig. $73.99)

If you're in the market for solo chair covers, then you might want to opt for the Vailge Stackable Patio Chair Cover, which is on sale for $16 in two colors and sizes. Made from plastic, the heavy-duty patio furniture cover is designed to protect stacked chairs from water damage and keep them ready to use at a moment's notice. Reviewers rave about this Amazon's Choice patio chair cover, saying it's "durable and easy to put on" and a "great cover for a reasonable price."

Another great option is the Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant Patio Sofa Cover, which has the Amazon's Choice badge for patio bench covers. Made from polyester, the patio cover evenly covers outdoor sofas and loveseats to protect them from rain and snow. It features padded handles for easy fitting and air vents to prevent wind lofting, so you'll have a dry sofa when the nice weather rolls back around.

One reviewer called this patio sofa cover a "good buy," and another five-star reviewer said they are "perfect for keeping deck furniture dry, clean, and new looking."

No matter which patio furniture cover(s) from this list stands out to you, you're bound to end up with a heavy-duty and protective one that you'll never want to get rid of. See more of the best Amazon deals in this category below.

Patio Furniture Covers
Amazon

Vailge Stackable Patio Chair Cover, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)

Patio Furniture Covers
Amazon

Essort Extra Large Waterproof Patio Furniture Cover, $34.99 (orig. $63.99)

Patio Furniture Covers
Amazon

Tempera Heavy Duty Deck Furniture Cover,$37.99 (orig. $54.99)

Patio Furniture Covers
Amazon

Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant Patio Sofa Cover, $33.48 (orig. $72.99)

Patio Furniture Covers
Amazon

Classic Accessories Veranda Patio Day Chaise Lounge Chair Cover, $34.86 (orig. $75.99)

Patio Furniture Covers
Amazon

Classic Accessories Veranda Water Resistant Stackable Patio Chair Cover, $25.06 (orig. $51.99)

Patio Furniture Covers
Amazon

KylinLucky 2-Seater Outdoor Sofa Cover, $29.99 (orig. $43.99)

