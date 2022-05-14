Amazon's Hidden Vacuum Outlet Is Filled with Massive Deals — Including a Robot Vacuum for $130 Less

If you're looking to snag a robot vacuum cleaner, there are plenty of options available. Start with the top-rated Proscenic M6 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner — which doubles as a mop — that's down $130. Shoppers call it "the best of the robots." You should also consider the Tecbot Automatic Vacuum Cleaner, priced at just $140, which can hit suction powers up to 2,000 pascals.