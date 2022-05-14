Amazon's Hidden Vacuum Outlet Is Filled with Massive Deals — Including a Robot Vacuum for $130 Less
Spring cleaning is still in full force — whether you've finally gotten around to emptying out the depths of your freezer or steam cleaning the couch. But if you've been in search of another vacuum cleaner to add to your collection, you're going to want to hear about a secret Amazon section.
Amazon's outlet has a hidden department just dedicated to vacuum cleaners and accessories, and right now prices are up to a whopping 55 percent off. You'll be able to snag a host of items, including canister vacuums, handheld vacuums, robot vacuums, and filter replacements, and prices are as little as $7.
Keep reading to check out the best picks from Amazon's vacuum outlet.
- Kenmore 700 Series Ultra Plush Bagged Canister Vacuum, $317.60 (orig. $378.21)
- Ovente Premium Filter Replacement, $18.36 (orig. $22.99)
- Qybeede Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $27 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Poweka Replacement Mop Pads, $18.19 (orig. $25.99)
- SmartAI Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $230.99 (orig. $329.99)
- Tecbot Automatic Vacuum Cleaner Robot, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Nulksen Replacement HEPA Filter, $6.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Honkyob Mini Vacuum Cleaner, $37.79 (orig. $53.99)
- Proscenic M6 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $199 (orig. $329)
- Viva Home Cordless Vacuum, $69.98 (orig. $99.98)
If you're looking to snag a robot vacuum cleaner, there are plenty of options available. Start with the top-rated Proscenic M6 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner — which doubles as a mop — that's down $130. Shoppers call it "the best of the robots." You should also consider the Tecbot Automatic Vacuum Cleaner, priced at just $140, which can hit suction powers up to 2,000 pascals.
Shoppers who are interested in adding a handheld device to their arsenal shouldn't overlook the Honkyob Mini Vacuum Cleaner. The lightweight vacuum is perfect for cleaning up small messes and comes with accessories to target upholstery, rugs, and car interiors. Plus, the Qybeede Cordless Handheld Vacuum is just $27 and it's capable of picking up dust, debris, and pet dander from a number of surfaces.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the deals from Amazon's vacuum outlet, including tons of accessories and upright devices.
