Patio and Garden Upgrades Are Up to 64% Off Right Now at Amazon's Overstock Outlet 

Shop umbrellas, fire pits, weeding kits, and more
By Amy Schulman March 16, 2022 06:00 AM
Shopping for the patio and garden often results in visiting several stores. You'll need to head to one place to score lawn chairs and grills, and another to find seedlings and gardening shears. But what if we told you that you could find all of those things in one place — and everything would be heavily discounted? 

That's the case if you shop from Amazon's Overstock Outlet, which has a section dedicated to the patio, lawn, and garden. Here, you'll find a range of invaluable products, including heavy-duty tools, patio furniture, umbrellas, weed puller kits, and fire pits, among other things. Discounts are up to 64 percent off right now, with prices starting as low as just $6. Plus, Prime Members always get two-day free shipping, so you won't have to wait weeks for anything to arrive. 

Keep scrolling to check out the 14 best Amazon overstock patio, garden, and lawn deals to shop right now:

Shoppers can give new life to the patio without having to spend a ton of money. Snag an enormous sun shade for just $29 that reviewers say provides "years of use," or if you want something smaller, try this $30 patio umbrella that can be rotated from side to side to block out different directions of sun. Plus, don't overlook this fire pit that's 62 percent off, or this double-quilted hammock that's sure to be the perfect napping spot come summer weather.    

Whether you're an expert or a beginner, you'll be able to find plenty of must-have products on the gardening side. Start by grabbing this $6 moisture reader, which can test the humidity, pH value, and sunlight level of plants. Then look to this weed puller kit, which comes with a pair of garden gloves and an ergonomic weeding removal tool. Plus, you'll want to buy this $42 cordless leaf blower that is powerful enough to hit speeds up to 131 miles per hour. 

Keep reading to check out the rest of our picks from Amazon's overstock patio, lawn, and garden outlet, including more beach tents, grill covers, and pruning shears. Once you've finalized your selections, make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bearbro 3-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter, $5.79 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Suncreat Double Quilted Hammock, $53.82 (orig. $76.89); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! H20 Works Garden Flat Soaker Hose, $19.98 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! DynaTrap ¼ Acre Outdoor Mosquito and Insect Trap, $60.79 (orig. $76.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sunny Guard Sand Rectangle Sun Shade, $28.69 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Classic Accessories Ravenna Patio Chair Cover, $20.14 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sohonry Cordless Leaf Blower, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Love Story Patio Umbrella, $30.08 (orig. $42.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Beach Tents Pop Up Canopy Shade, $55.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tenozek Weed Puller with Garden Gloves, $10.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fire Sense Barzelonia Round Fire Pit, $76.45 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Miushion 60-Inch Grill Cover, $15.39 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Garden Safe TakeRoot Rooting Hormone, $47.97 (orig. $70.18); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yun Chang Pruning Shears, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

