Amazon’s Overstock Outlet Has So Many Shocking Under-$30 Deals on Home Essentials Right Now

Even if you weren't planning on doing some shopping this weekend, there are so many good deals happening across Amazon that it might be hard not to add something to your cart. One of our favorite places to check for the best prices is the site's overstock home outlet, which is filled with unbelievable offers on everything from comforters and sheet sets to bathroom organizers and towels.
Here are the 10 best Amazon home outlet deals to shop right now, all under $30:
Some of our favorite outlet deals are from bedding brand Hansleep, which has marked down its lightweight duvet and satin pillowcases this weekend. The Hansleep Satin Pillowcases are the bigger steal — you can get a pack of four for just $9. They have over 900 five-star ratings thanks to their skin and hair benefits. Made from 100 percent polyester satin fabric, the pillowcases protect against hair tangles and frizz and are skin-friendly, so they won't irritate your skin and will even help prevent sleep lines.
Buy It! Hansleep Satin Pillowcases for Hair and Skin, 4 Pack, $9.09 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
If you've been looking for an affordable duvet that you won't overheat in this spring, you'll definitely want to check out Hansleep's down alternative comforter, which starts at just $23. It has a microfiber filling and comes in three sizes: twin, full/queen, and king. Shoppers say the duvet is durable, lightweight, and "extremely soft and huge."
Buy It! Hansleep King Down Alternative Comforter, $22.39–$27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
There are plenty of essentials you can snag for $10 or under, from this set of succulent plant pots to this two-pack of vanity organizers. (There's a whole section of the outlet dedicated to $10 super discounts, BTW.) You'll even find this set of cotton Turkish hand towels on sale for 50 percent off. Customers say the towels "look superb," are highly absorbent, and very soft.
Buy It! Clear Acrylic Vanity Organizer, 2 Pack, $7.28 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Haod Fade Resistant Turkish Hand Towels, 4 Pack, $10 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
We're not sure about you, but we're pretty much sold on all these deals. After you add your favorite discounts to your cart, shop the entirety of Amazon's overstock outlet here.
