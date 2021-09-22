Shop

Amazon's Outlet Just Marked Down So Much Furniture by Up to 50% Off

Shop mattress toppers, bar stools, and vanity mirrors
By Amy Schulman
September 22, 2021 05:00 AM
Searching for furniture can often feel overwhelming — especially if you can't narrow down where to look. Instead of spending hours scrolling through accent chairs on five different sites, head straight to Amazon's secret outlet, which is always packed with deals on all kinds of furniture. You'll find massive discounts in just about every department, including kitchen tools and toys and games, and right now the furniture section is overflowing with not-to-be-missed deals.  

You'll find mirrors, dressers, and mattress toppers at Amazon's furniture outlet right now — all on major discount. Prices have been slashed up to 50 percent, with deals on dressers starting at just $35. And while competing sites often charge an arm and a leg for shipping, Prime members won't have to worry about paying any extra fees. 

Here are the 11 best Amazon overstock furniture deals to shop right now:

If it's bedroom furniture you're after, stop scrolling. Outfit the room with a plush memory foam mattress — this one is currently down nearly $100 — or if you already have a great mattress and want to give it a bit more comfort, slide this 3-inch memory foam topper on top. To keep things organized, opt for this 7-drawer dresser, which is sleek enough to also function as a nightstand. Plus, you can snag a stunning vanity makeup mirror (with built-in lights!) for just $39.19.  

For anyone who's looking for pieces that'll help organize the house, there's plenty to choose from as well. Prop this $42 coat rack in the entryway; it's designed to hold multiple coats, and even has a section to place shoes. Or you can add this shoe rack to the hallway closet to keep dirty boots out of sight. Even this cute office desk boasts drawers to help with organization, and right now it's under $100. Keep reading to check out the rest of the deals in Amazon's Furniture Overstock Outlet, including more bed frames, snack tables, bar stools, and desk chairs. But make sure to check out quickly — these deals won't last forever.

