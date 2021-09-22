Amazon's Outlet Just Marked Down So Much Furniture by Up to 50% Off
Searching for furniture can often feel overwhelming — especially if you can't narrow down where to look. Instead of spending hours scrolling through accent chairs on five different sites, head straight to Amazon's secret outlet, which is always packed with deals on all kinds of furniture. You'll find massive discounts in just about every department, including kitchen tools and toys and games, and right now the furniture section is overflowing with not-to-be-missed deals.
You'll find mirrors, dressers, and mattress toppers at Amazon's furniture outlet right now — all on major discount. Prices have been slashed up to 50 percent, with deals on dressers starting at just $35. And while competing sites often charge an arm and a leg for shipping, Prime members won't have to worry about paying any extra fees.
Here are the 11 best Amazon overstock furniture deals to shop right now:
- Misavanity Hollywood Vanity Makeup Mirror with Lights, $39.19 (orig. $55.99)
- OFM Essentials Collection Gaming Chair, $131.21 (orig. $260)
- Homokus Fabric Storage Tower, $35.69 (orig. $50.99)
- Ofm Ess Collection 2-Drawer Office Desk, $92.99 (orig. $185)
- Wideluck 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $57.60 with coupon (orig. $90.99)
- Leesa Studio 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $901.27 (orig. $997.25)
- Divano Roma Furniture 32-Inch Tall Size Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $144.92 (orig. $195.11)
- Winsome Nathan 5-Piece Set Cappuccino Snack Table, $93.31 (orig. $169)
- Tqvai Hall Tree Coat Rack, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Aotifarm Shoe Rack Bench with Storage Shelf, $48.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Hillsdale Van Draus Swivel Barstool, $129.52 (orig. $229)
If it's bedroom furniture you're after, stop scrolling. Outfit the room with a plush memory foam mattress — this one is currently down nearly $100 — or if you already have a great mattress and want to give it a bit more comfort, slide this 3-inch memory foam topper on top. To keep things organized, opt for this 7-drawer dresser, which is sleek enough to also function as a nightstand. Plus, you can snag a stunning vanity makeup mirror (with built-in lights!) for just $39.19.
For anyone who's looking for pieces that'll help organize the house, there's plenty to choose from as well. Prop this $42 coat rack in the entryway; it's designed to hold multiple coats, and even has a section to place shoes. Or you can add this shoe rack to the hallway closet to keep dirty boots out of sight. Even this cute office desk boasts drawers to help with organization, and right now it's under $100. Keep reading to check out the rest of the deals in Amazon's Furniture Overstock Outlet, including more bed frames, snack tables, bar stools, and desk chairs. But make sure to check out quickly — these deals won't last forever.
Related Items
Buy It! Misavanity Hollywood Vanity Makeup Mirror with Lights, $39.19 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com
Buy It! OFM Essentials Collection Gaming Chair, $131.21 (orig. $260); amazon.com
Buy It! Homokus Fabric Storage Tower, $35.69 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ofm Ess Collection 2-Drawer Office Desk, $92.99 (orig. $185); amazon.com
Buy It! Wideluck 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $57.60 with coupon (orig. $90.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Leesa Studio 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $901.27 (orig. $997.25); amazon.com
Buy It! Divano Roma Furniture 32-Inch Tall Size Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $144.92 (orig. $195.11); amazon.com
Buy It! Winsome Nathan 5-Piece Set Cappuccino Snack Table, $93.31 (orig. $169); amazon.com
Buy It! Tqvai Hall Tree Coat Rack, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Aotifarm Shoe Rack Bench with Storage Shelf, $48.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hillsdale Van Draus Swivel Barstool, $129.52 (orig. $229); amazon.com
- Amazon's Outlet Just Marked Down So Much Furniture by Up to 50% Off
- Amazon Cut the Price of Its Best-Selling Cardigan That Has Over 7,800 Five-Star Ratings — and You Can Get It for $31
- Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Floors and Grout Were Before Cleaning with This Shark Steam Mop
- Amazon Has Hundreds of Cute Fall Jackets for Under $50 — Here Are the 5 Best