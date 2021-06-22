Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Has Tons of Stylish Furniture for Less Than $200

These furniture deals are just a few of the many tucked away in Amazon's huge outlet this Prime Day. Plus, the retailer has over 2 million Prime Day sales scattered all over its online store, so there's plenty to peruse and consider. But don't take too long: Outlet deals tend to expire quickly and its Prime Day markdowns will only be available for 48 hours (and in some cases, just a few hours). Start your shopping with these discounted finds below or through Amazon's Prime Day shopping hub.