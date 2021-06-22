Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Has Tons of Stylish Furniture for Less Than $200
Amazon shoppers can quickly rack up savings that amount to hundreds of dollars this Prime Day, especially if they're in the market for big ticket items.
Amazon's outlet is overflowing with deals this Prime Day, including savings on typically expensive furniture like bed frames, accent chairs, kitchen islands, and even mattresses. Shoppers can save as much as 56 percent while these sales last.
Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals
- Zinus Luis 14-Inch Platform Bed Frame, $105.48 (orig. $180)
- Hodedah Beech Top Kitchen Island, $100.19 (orig. $229.99)
- Furinno Easy Assembly Multipurpose Side Table, $49.94 (orig. $65.99)
- Zinus Modern Studio Collection TV Media Stand, $61.42 (orig. $90)
- Frenchi Home Vanity Set, $104.89 (orig. $126.21)
- Zinus Olivia Metal and Wood Platform Bed, $220.73 (orig. $300)
- Foldable Linen Storage Ottoman Cube, $19.99 (orig. $41.99)
- Lohoms Modern Accent Chair, $153.99 (orig. $259.99)
- Zinus Modern Studio Collection End Table, $40.50 (orig. $70)
- Zinus Eight-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $261.82 (orig. $500)
The retailer's outlet features markdowns on almost everything you can imagine and the savings are especially impressive on Prime Day. There are hundreds of deals on electronics, kitchen supplies, clothing, beauty, and pet supplies. But don't let these overstock deals fool you into thinking these are unpopular items. In fact, there are tons of top-rated furnishings with thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon's passionate reviewer community that are discounted.
For example, Hodedah's beech-top rolling kitchen island is currently 56 percent off and marked down to $100. The versatile kitchen find has received over 7,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who love its built-in storage features, simplistic look, and overall value. Use it to house your microwave, coffee maker, and other go-to appliances, or lock its wheels in place to use it as a prep station in the middle of the kitchen when you need some extra countertop space. You'll find endless ways to use it.
Another hit with Amazon reviewers, Zinus' green tea memory foam mattress, is also on sale. The 48 percent off mattress has racked up 74,000 five-star ratings for its durability, comfort, and overall value. It's also Amazon's best-selling mattress overall, making this outlet offer even more compelling.
These furniture deals are just a few of the many tucked away in Amazon's huge outlet this Prime Day. Plus, the retailer has over 2 million Prime Day sales scattered all over its online store, so there's plenty to peruse and consider. But don't take too long: Outlet deals tend to expire quickly and its Prime Day markdowns will only be available for 48 hours (and in some cases, just a few hours). Start your shopping with these discounted finds below or through Amazon's Prime Day shopping hub.
Buy It! Zinus Luis 14-Inch Platform Bed Frame, $105.48 (orig. $180); amazon.com
Buy It! Hodedah Beech Top Kitchen Island, $100.19 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Furinno Easy Assembly Multipurpose Side Table, $49.94 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus Modern Studio Collection TV Media Stand, $61.42 (orig. $90); amazon.com
Buy It! Frenchi Home Vanity Set, $104.89 (orig. $126.21); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus Olivia Metal and Wood Platform Bed, $220.73 (orig. $300); amazon.com
Buy It! Foldable Linen Storage Ottoman Cube, $19.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lohoms Modern Accent Chair, $153.99 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus Modern Studio Collection End Table, $40.50 (orig. $70); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus Eight-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $261.82 (orig. $500); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- If You Act Fast, You Can Get Crest Whitestrips for 44% Off on Amazon
- 10 Cheap Things You Can Get for $10 or Less During Prime Day - Including Yankee Candles
- Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Le Creuset Cookware - Up to 41% Off
- These Powerful Steam Cleaners Sanitize Floors and Eliminate Stained Grout - and They're All on Super Sale