All the Best Furniture Deals from Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet — Up to 73% Off
If you're tired of hopping from store to store in search of high-quality, discounted furniture, you can finally stop your hunt for good and head directly to Amazon's secret outlet. Thanks to the ever-rotating selection, you'll be able to snag discounts in every outlet category, including beauty and pet supplies, and right now the furniture section is teeming with markdowns that you're not going to want to miss out on.
Whatever you're searching for can likely be found in the outlet. Right now, you can snag end tables, TV stands, mattress toppers, and even couches for up to 73 percent off. Prices start at just $13 for some items, and Prime members get to save even more money since shipping is always free.
Here are the 11 best Amazon overstock furniture deals to shop right now:
- Furinno Turn-N-Tube Haydn End Table, $13.44 (orig. $49.99)
- Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand, $66.62 (orig. $99)
- LifeStyle Solutions Collection Grayson Micro-Fabric Sofa, $381.43 (orig. $489.99)
- Ofm Ess Collection 2-Drawer Office Desk, $71.86 (orig. $185)
- Ofm Ess Collection Swivel Chair, $65.17 (orig. $137)
- Sweetnight 3-Inch Mattress Topper, $111.28 (orig. $268)
- D'amour LED Lighted Vanity Mirror, $237.99 (orig. $339.99)
- Dhp Bombay Metal Bed Frame, $166.49 (orig. $220)
- Winsome Wood Suzanne Kitchen Cart, $159.49 (orig. $200)
- Furinno Basic 3-Tier Bookcase, $55.60 (orig. $76.99)
- Nxn-Home Modern End Table, $45.22 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
If it's bedroom furniture you're after, look no further. Snag a sleek end table for just $13 (that's more than 70 percent off!), and is the perfect size to fit a reading light, a charging phone, and a handful of books. Don't overlook the 3-inch mattress topper that's sure to transform even the oldest mattresses into a fluffy cloud, and while you're at it, grab this metal bed frame for just $166. Plus, the days of putting on makeup or washing your face in the dark can be a thing of the past thanks to this LED vanity mirror, which has been slashed by over $100.
Head into the living room where you'll find a highly reviewed couch for just $381 (it has nearly 2,000 five-star ratings!). This TV stand, which is the lowest price Amazon has seen in 30 days, can be propped directly in front of the couch; it's been designed with plenty of extra storage space to house cable boxes and gaming equipment. You can outfit the office with a few new pieces too, including this desk chair that's over 50 percent off, as well as this simple desk that'll save you over $113.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the deals in Amazon's Furniture Overstock Outlet, including more bookcases, end tables, and kitchen carts. But make sure to head to check out quickly because these deals aren't guaranteed to stick around for much longer.
