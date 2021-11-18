Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off
With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
The outlet has office desks, TV stands, accent chairs, and even mirrors decked out with bright lights for up to 70 percent off. Prices are as low as $41 for some items, and Prime members will always be able to score free shipping. Plus, if you're searching for some home inspiration, you can check out Amazon's Discover Room feature, which will give you an idea of how each piece of furniture will actually look in the living room or bedroom.
Here are the 12 best Amazon overstock furniture deals to shop right now:
- Cubicubi 55-Inch Computer Desk, $55.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Zinus SmartBase Euro Slats Mattress Foundation, $96.94 (orig. $160)
- Winsome Halifax Storage Drawers, $137.72 (orig. $170)
- Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand, $89.71 (orig. $299)
- Donosura Small End Table, $40.59 (orig. $57.99)
- Winsome Wood Mission Home Table, $81.17 (orig. $194.99)
- Smart Coom LED Bathroom Mirror Light, $139.99 (orig. $209.99)
- Acme Furniture Tesadea Bookshelf, $83.41 (orig. $168)
- Osp Home Furnishings Jenson Mid-Century Modern Accent Arm Chair, $202 (orig. $475)
- Winsome Chandler Table, $58.37 (orig. $114)
- Zinus Quick Lock Metal Smart Box Spring, $196.90 (orig. $280)
- Jakoola High Twin Metal Bed Frame with Headboard, $76.99 (orig. $109.99)
In the bedroom section there's a slew of discounted items, including a mattress foundation that's 39 percent off, as well as top-rated box spring with nearly 6,000 five-star ratings. While you're at it, snag this cute end table that's large enough to fit a lamp and your evening reading, plus this LED bathroom mirror that's 33 percent off.
If you're looking for a few pieces to add to the living room and home office, consider the Osp Home Furnishings Accent Chair, which is complete with a contoured high back and a comfortable cushion, marked down to $273. Shoppers can also snag this 55-inch computer desk for just $56, as well as this 70 percent off TV stand that has plenty of extra storage and is large enough to hold TVs as wide as 50 inches.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the deals from Amazon's Furniture Overstock Outlet, including more tables, drawers, bookshelves, and bed frames. Once you've made your selections, be sure to head to directly to check out — these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer.
Related Items
Buy It! Cubicubi 55-Inch Computer Desk, $55.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus SmartBase Euro Slats Mattress Foundation, $96.94 (orig. $160); amazon.com
Buy It! Winsome Halifax Storage Drawers, $137.72 (orig. $170); amazon.com
Buy It! Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand, $89.71 (orig. $299); amazon.com
Buy It! Donosura Small End Table, $40.59 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Winsome Wood Mission Home Table, $81.17 (orig. $194.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Smart Coom LED Bathroom Mirror Light, $139.99 (orig. $209.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Acme Furniture Tesadea Bookshelf, $83.41 (orig. $168); amazon.com
Buy It! Osp Home Furnishings Jenson Mid-Century Modern Accent Arm Chair, $202 (orig. $475); amazon.com
Buy It! Winsome Chandler Table, $58.37 (orig. $114); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus Quick Lock Metal Smart Box Spring, $196.90 (orig. $280); amazon.com
Buy It! Jakoola High Twin Metal Bed Frame with Headboard, $76.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off
- The Air Purifier That Shoppers Call 'So Helpful' for Allergies Is Going for Its Lowest Price Ever
- Shoppers Say These Faux Fur-Lined Boots Are a 'Must-Have for Wintertime' — and They're Less Than $30 Right Now
- Celebrate Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary with This Dedicated Line of Funko Pops