The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off 

Shop deals for every room in the house
By Amy Schulman May 28, 2022 05:00 AM
If you're hoping to do a bit of furniture shopping this Memorial Day weekend, you've come to the right place. Amazon just dropped hundreds of deals in its secret furniture outlet — and right now prices are up to a whopping 76 percent off. 

Amazon's Furniture Outlet is teeming with tons of markdowns, including discounts on couches, storage organizers, coffee tables, desks, and bookcases — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Prices start at $14, plus Prime Members are always guaranteed free shipping, so you can shop knowing you won't have to pay an additional set of astronomical fees. 

Keep scrolling to check out the 13 best Amazon outlet furniture deals to shop right now.

Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Happening Now:

Those who are looking to add some pieces to the bedroom and bathroom should start with the Zinus platform bed frame; it doesn't require a box spring and is easy to put together. Plus, the price has been slashed by a whopping 50 percent. You can also snag a 10-inch hybrid mattress that's designed with 1.5 inches of wonderfully soft memory foam. Don't miss out on this $56 vanity mirror that's 23 inches wide and comes with three color lighting modes. 

If it's living room furniture you're after, there's plenty to choose from. Consider the Smug Massage Recliner Chair, which is the number one best-seller in its category and has been marked down to just $143. Don't overlook the Lifestyle Solutions couch — which has earned over 2,700 perfect ratings — as well as this two-tiered coffee table that shoppers call "very well made."

Keep reading to check out the rest of the best selections from Amazon's Furniture Outlet, including more console tables, bookshelves, office chairs, and organizers. After you've selected what you want, make sure to check out quickly because these prices aren't guaranteed to last forever.   

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Smug Massage Recliner Chair, $143.07 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hodedah Kitchen Island, $74.41 (orig. $106.56); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lifestyle Solutions Collection Grayson Micro-Fabric Sofa, $224.64 (orig. $275.79); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Korey Metal Platform Bed Frame, $151.02 (orig. $300); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Olee Sleep 10-Inch Hybrid Mattress, $184.72 (orig. $246.45); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vasagle Long Console Table, $56.09 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! OneSpace Essentials 5-Tier Bookshelf, $91.42 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Coaster Desk, $116.77 (orig. $484.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Taohfe Coffee Table with Storage, $76.99 (orig. $142.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Flash Furniture Big & Tall Office Chair, $182.72 (orig. $611); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table, $48.88 with coupon (orig. $80); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fenchilin Vanity Trifold Makeup Mirror, $55.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Agx Bravo Toy Box Chest Organizer, $13.91 (orig. $19.88); amazon.com

