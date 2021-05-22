Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet Has Tons of Stylish Furniture for Less Than $200
There’s nothing better than scoring a great deal on something you’ve been eyeing for a while, especially on pricey pieces of furniture. Luckily, Amazon has a secret section filled with incredible deals on everything from bedroom furniture to home office essentials — and there are so many options for under $200.
If you haven’t checked out Amazon’s Overstock Outlet yet, the most important thing to know is that it’s filled with thousands of discounted items across nearly every shopping category on the site — but its home and furniture section is particularly impressive. Since scrolling through more than 500 pages of deals can be pretty time consuming, we did all the hard work for you and picked out some of our favorite items on sale. Whether you’re shopping for a chic office chair or a new TV stand that’s more than 50 percent off, this list of discounted furniture will make it easier for you to find exactly what you’re looking for.
These are the 12 best furniture deals under $200 from Amazon’s Outlet:
- Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $139.13 (orig. $250)
- Nathan James Sleek Curved Metal Penny Writing Desk, $95.72 (orig. $124.01)
- Stone & Beam Blaine Modern Ottoman, $165.56 (orig. $220)
- Hillsdale Furniture Lauren White Chair, $86.13 (orig. $159.70)
- Industrial Wall-Mounted Floating Shelves, $89.77 with coupon (orig. $134.99)
- Queen-Sized Cooling Mattress Topper, $39.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Homfio 39-inch Computer Desk, $56.99 (orig. $113.98)
- Zinus Modern Studio Collection TV Media Stand, $41.70 (orig. $90)
- Amazon Basics Twill Fabric Adjustable Swivel Office Chair, $118.99 (orig. $151.43)
- Versanora Reno Coffee Table with Storage Space, $151.90 (orig. $180.99)
- HollyHome Small 2-Tier End Table, $21.77 (orig. $32.99)
- Zinus Cynthia 14-inch MyEuro SmartBase Platform Bed Frame, $75.50 (orig. $129.99)
If you’re in the market for a new bed frame, we recommend checking out this upholstered platform bed from Zinus that’s discounted by up to $110. Thanks to its wooden slats, it doesn’t require a box spring and is available in full, queen, and king sizes. For something a little simpler, you can’t go wrong with this basic metal bed frame that’s racked up more than 5,700 perfect ratings, and the queen size is just $75.
There are also plenty of pieces to spruce up your living area, like this $22 end table that can display flowers, picture frames, and more, or these industrial-looking floating shelves that add vertical storage space. You can even get this easy-to-assemble ottoman for $54 less than usual, which is perfect for kicking your feet up after a long day. Plus, Prime members can get free shipping on all of these items. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here and still take advantage of the outlet deals below.
Start your weekend off on a good note by scooping up these under-$200 furniture deals before they sell out or go back to their regular prices. Keep scrolling to browse our picks, or head directly to Amazon’s Outlet for even more discounted finds.
Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
Buy It! Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $139.13 (orig. $250); amazon.com
Nathan James Sleek Curved Metal Penny Writing Desk
Buy It! Nathan James Sleek Curved Metal Penny Writing Desk, $95.72 (orig. $124.01); amazon.com
Stone & Beam Blaine Modern Ottoman
Buy It! Stone & Beam Blaine Modern Ottoman, $165.56 (orig. $220); amazon.com
Hillsdale Furniture Lauren White Chair
Buy It! Hillsdale Furniture Lauren White Chair, $86.13 (orig. $159.70); amazon.com
Industrial Wall-Mounted Floating Shelves
Buy It! Industrial Wall-Mounted Floating Shelves, $89.77 with coupon (orig. $134.99); amazon.com
Queen-Sized Cooling Mattress Topper
Buy It! Queen-Sized Cooling Mattress Topper, $39.95 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Homfio 39-inch Computer Desk
Buy It! Homfio 39-inch Computer Desk, $56.99 (orig. $113.98); amazon.com
Zinus Modern Studio Collection TV Media Stand
Buy It! Zinus Modern Studio Collection TV Media Stand, $41.70 (orig. $90); amazon.com
Amazon Basics Twill Fabric Adjustable Swivel Office Chair
Buy It! Amazon Basics Twill Fabric Adjustable Swivel Office Chair, $118.99 (orig. $151.43); amazon.com
Versanora Reno Coffee Table with Storage Space
Buy It! Versanora Reno Coffee Table with Storage Space, $151.90 (orig. $180.99); amazon.com
HollyHome Small 2-Tier End Table
Buy It! HollyHome Small 2-Tier End Table, $21.77 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Zinus Cynthia 14-inch MyEuro SmartBase Platform Bed Frame
Buy It! Zinus Cynthia 14-inch MyEuro SmartBase Platform Bed Frame, $75.50 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com