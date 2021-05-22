Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet Has Tons of Stylish Furniture for Less Than $200

These are the 12 best deals
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman
May 22, 2021 06:30 AM
There’s nothing better than scoring a great deal on something you’ve been eyeing for a while, especially on pricey pieces of furniture. Luckily, Amazon has a secret section filled with incredible deals on everything from bedroom furniture to home office essentials — and there are so many options for under $200. 

If you haven’t checked out Amazon’s Overstock Outlet yet, the most important thing to know is that it’s filled with thousands of discounted items across nearly every shopping category on the site — but its home and furniture section is particularly impressive. Since scrolling through more than 500 pages of deals can be pretty time consuming, we did all the hard work for you and picked out some of our favorite items on sale. Whether you’re shopping for a chic office chair or a new TV stand that’s more than 50 percent off, this list of discounted furniture will make it easier for you to find exactly what you’re looking for. 

These are the 12 best furniture deals under $200 from Amazon’s Outlet:

If you’re in the market for a new bed frame, we recommend checking out this upholstered platform bed from Zinus that’s discounted by up to $110. Thanks to its wooden slats, it doesn’t require a box spring and is available in full, queen, and king sizes. For something a little simpler, you can’t go wrong with this basic metal bed frame that’s racked up more than 5,700 perfect ratings, and the queen size is just $75. 

There are also plenty of pieces to spruce up your living area, like this $22 end table that can display flowers, picture frames, and more, or these industrial-looking floating shelves that add vertical storage space. You can even get this easy-to-assemble ottoman for $54 less than usual, which is perfect for kicking your feet up after a long day. Plus, Prime members can get free shipping on all of these items. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here and still take advantage of the outlet deals below.  

Start your weekend off on a good note by scooping up these under-$200 furniture deals before they sell out or go back to their regular prices. Keep scrolling to browse our picks, or head directly to Amazon’s Outlet for even more discounted finds.  

Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame

Nathan James Sleek Curved Metal Penny Writing Desk

Stone & Beam Blaine Modern Ottoman

Hillsdale Furniture Lauren White Chair

Industrial Wall-Mounted Floating Shelves

Queen-Sized Cooling Mattress Topper

Homfio 39-inch Computer Desk

Zinus Modern Studio Collection TV Media Stand

Amazon Basics Twill Fabric Adjustable Swivel Office Chair

Versanora Reno Coffee Table with Storage Space

HollyHome Small 2-Tier End Table

Zinus Cynthia 14-inch MyEuro SmartBase Platform Bed Frame

