Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off
Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
Amazon's furniture outlet is packed with everything you'd need for just about every room in the house, including office desks, TV stands, coffee tables, storage bins, bathroom mirrors, and bed frames, with discounts going up to a whopping 62 percent off. Prices start at just $14, and Prime Members always get free shipping every time they check out.
Keep scrolling to check out the 12 best Amazon overstock furniture deals to shop right now:
- Songmics 5-Tier Shoe Rack, $13.59 (orig. $19.99)
- Vasagle TV Stand, $81.13 with coupon (orig. $121.99)
- Furinno Computer Study Writing Desk, $41.38 (orig. $109.99)
- Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table, $57.08 (orig. $70.52)
- Cosaving Folding Storage Ottoman, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Qimh Bathroom LED Vanity Mirror with Light, $118.99 (orig. $169.99)
- BedStory 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $76.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Winsome Anthony Kitchen Cart, $122.99 (orig. $223.99)
- Belyband Round Coffee Table, $112.68 (orig. $160.98)
- Somdot Tall Dresser, $55.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Mastlu Bamboo Step Stool, $22.39 (orig. $31.99)
- Walker Edison Wood Plank Metal Bed Frame, $397.99 (orig. $570)
If it's bedroom furniture you're after, there's so much to choose from. A 2-inch memory foam mattress topper, designed to give new life to old mattresses, is only $78. You can also snag a wood and metal bed frame, available in queen and king sizes, for 30 percent off, along with a five-drawer dresser complete with removable fabric bins for just $56. Plus, don't overlook this LED vanity mirror, an easy-to-install bathroom upgrade that's $50 less than usual right now.
For the living room, opt for this TV stand that can fit TVs up to 60 inches and offers shelves for cable boxes and speakers. And check out this round coffee table, complete with a second tabletop below, that can hold up to 300 pounds, as well as this $14 ottoman that doubles as storage. And for the kitchen, you can grab this four-tier rolling cart for 53 percent off — use itt as an extra surface to cook on, a wine holder, for pantry overflow, and more.
Keep reading to check out the rest of our picks from Amazon's overstock furniture outlet, including accent tables, step stools, shoe racks, and desks. Once you've made your selections, head straight to checkout these discounts won't stick around much longer!
