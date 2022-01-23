Shop

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 59% Off

Prices are as low as $13
By Amy Schulman January 23, 2022 05:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you've been on the hunt for discounted furniture — but aren't quite sure where to look — we'll let you in on a little secret: Amazon has a hidden outlet which is always filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including everything from electronics to baby supplies. And right now, the furniture section is teeming with tons of sales you're going to want to check out right now.     

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Head to the furniture outlet now and you'll discover just about anything you need for the house, like office desks, mirrors, book shelves, coat racks, storage bins, coffee tables, and couches, with discounts up to a whopping 59 percent off. Prices are as low as $13, plus Prime Members are always guaranteed free shipping with every order — no hidden fees required. 

Keep scrolling to check out the 14 best Amazon overstock furniture deals to shop right now:

If it's storage items and organizers you're after, grab a cube storage unit for 30 percent off, along with a coat rack that also doubles as an entryway shelf, complete with hooks and plenty of shelves to hold shoes, backpacks, and more. Don't overlook this cute ottoman which includes a secret storage area, plus you can add this bookshelf to the bedroom or living room to help organize books, family heirlooms, and more.  

For the living room or bedroom, opt for this console table which has been slashed by $252; it's the perfect vessel to hold lamps or framed photographs. Shoppers can also snag a $63 coffee table as well as a dark blue loveseat designed with a soft velvet material. Plus, this vanity mirror is a steal at just $42, complete with dimmable LED lights and USB ports.       

Keep reading to check out the rest of the best selections from Amazon's Overstock Furniture Outlet, which includes more barstools, nightstands, desks, and bed frames. After you've made your selections, head straight to checkout, because these discounts won't last much longer.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Winsome Wood TV Tray Set, $107.63 (orig. $188.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nicewell 40-Inch Desk, $48.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Cube Storage, $34.99  (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Usun Coat Rack, $37.89 with coupon (orig. $56.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Leishe Vanity Mirror with Lights, $41.64 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Jakoola Metal Bed Frame, $97.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Houchics Foot Stool, $12.60 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hillsdale Console Table, $202.90 (orig. $453.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hillsdale Bridgetown Swivel Tilt Barstool, $192.02 (orig. $465.09); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kovome Industrial Coffee Table, $62.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Wathet Blue Storage Ottoman Foot Rest, $37.79 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Silverwood Side Table, $93.50 (orig. $128.49); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Usun 3-Layer Bookshelf, $46.54 with coupon (orig. $69.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Acanva Chesterfield Tufted Sofa, $682.38 (orig. $756.66); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com