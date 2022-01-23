Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 59% Off
If you've been on the hunt for discounted furniture — but aren't quite sure where to look — we'll let you in on a little secret: Amazon has a hidden outlet which is always filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including everything from electronics to baby supplies. And right now, the furniture section is teeming with tons of sales you're going to want to check out right now.
Head to the furniture outlet now and you'll discover just about anything you need for the house, like office desks, mirrors, book shelves, coat racks, storage bins, coffee tables, and couches, with discounts up to a whopping 59 percent off. Prices are as low as $13, plus Prime Members are always guaranteed free shipping with every order — no hidden fees required.
Keep scrolling to check out the 14 best Amazon overstock furniture deals to shop right now:
- Winsome Wood TV Tray Set, $107.63 (orig. $188.99)
- Nicewell 40-Inch Desk, $48.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Songmics Cube Storage, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Usun Coat Rack, $37.89 with coupon (orig. $56.98)
- Leishe Vanity Mirror with Lights, $41.64 (orig. $79.99)
- Jakoola Metal Bed Frame, $97.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Houchics Foot Stool, $12.60 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Hillsdale Console Table, $202.90 (orig. $453.99)
- Hillsdale Bridgetown Swivel Tilt Barstool, $192.02 (orig. $465.09)
- Kovome Industrial Coffee Table, $62.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Wathet Blue Storage Ottoman Foot Rest, $37.79 (orig. $53.99)
- Silverwood Side Table, $93.50 (orig. $128.49)
- Usun 3-Layer Bookshelf, $46.54 with coupon (orig. $69.98)
- Acanva Chesterfield Tufted Sofa, $682.38 (orig. $756.66)
If it's storage items and organizers you're after, grab a cube storage unit for 30 percent off, along with a coat rack that also doubles as an entryway shelf, complete with hooks and plenty of shelves to hold shoes, backpacks, and more. Don't overlook this cute ottoman which includes a secret storage area, plus you can add this bookshelf to the bedroom or living room to help organize books, family heirlooms, and more.
For the living room or bedroom, opt for this console table which has been slashed by $252; it's the perfect vessel to hold lamps or framed photographs. Shoppers can also snag a $63 coffee table as well as a dark blue loveseat designed with a soft velvet material. Plus, this vanity mirror is a steal at just $42, complete with dimmable LED lights and USB ports.
Keep reading to check out the rest of the best selections from Amazon's Overstock Furniture Outlet, which includes more barstools, nightstands, desks, and bed frames. After you've made your selections, head straight to checkout, because these discounts won't last much longer.
