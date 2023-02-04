Whoa! Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Loaded with Furniture on Sale — Up to 69% Off

Shop for every room in the house right now

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 4, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Furniture outlet tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Shopping for furniture always feels more difficult than it should be — especially if you're searching for massive discounts. From high price points to sneaky shipping fees, furniture shopping is never a breeze.

But that doesn't have to be the case, so we'll let you in on a little secret: Amazon has a hidden section of furniture that's always overflowing with deals every single day. Welcome to the furniture outlet, where you'll find everything from bed frames and bathroom mirrors to dining tables and organizers for less. Right now, discounts are up to a whopping 69 percent off, with prices starting at just $29. Plus, Prime Members are always guaranteed free shipping — so you won't be surprised by fees at checkout.

Keep scrolling to check out the 12 best Amazon outlet furniture to shop right now:

If it's bedroom essentials you're after, there's plenty to choose from. Start by nabbing the Zinus bed frame that's 27 percent off. It's earned over 38,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say they're "pleasantly surprised" by the quality. Plus, it comes in a handful of colors. You can also grab these matching nightstands for just $35 apiece; they come with plenty of storage space, prepped to hold everything from books to charging cell phones.

Those who are looking to add some new seating options to the house have tons to select from as well. Opt for this mid-century modern chair that can serve as a colorful accent to the living room. Or grab the Dhp Emily Futon that can be converted into a comfortable sleeping space — plus it's 47 percent off, bringing the price down to under $200.

Read on to check out the rest of our picks from Amazon's furniture outlet, including more accent tables, mirrors, dining sets, and kitchen carts. Once you've made your selections, head on over to checkout because these deals won't last forever.

Honey-Can-Do 10-Pocket Over-The-Door Organizer
Amazon

Buy It! Honey-Can-Do 10-Pocket Over-The-Door Organizer, $28.25 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Linon Home Decor Tray Table Set, Faux Marble
Amazon

Buy It! Linon Home Decor Tray Table Set, $45.81 (orig. $149); amazon.com

ZINUS Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $159.60 (orig. $219); amazon.com

Amazon Brand Stone & Beam Wood and Iron Hanging Wall Mirro
Amazon

Buy It! Stone & Beam Wood and Iron Hanging Wall Mirror, $49.89 (orig. $74.72); amazon.com

StorageWorks 22 Tall Small Side Table, Modern Farmhouse End Table
Amazon

Buy It! StorageWorks Tall Small Side Table, $29.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

DHP Emily Futon With Chrome Legs Black Faux Leather
Amazon

Buy It! Dhp Emily Futon with Chrome Legs, $190.22 (orig. $355.58); amazon.com

Recaceik 3 Piece Pub Dining Set, Modern bar Table and Stools
Amazon

Buy It! Recaceik 3-Piece Pub Dining Set, $107.50 (orig. $135.99); amazon.com

CubiCubi L Shaped Desk with Shelves
Amazon

Buy It! CubiCubi L-Shaped Desk with Shelves, $118.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Flash Furniture Kelista Mid-Back White Mesh Swivel Ergonomic Task Office Chair
Amazon

Buy It! Flash Furniture Kelista Mid-Back Swivel Chair, $150.80 (orig. $348); amazon.com

Hosfais Farmhouse Nightstand with Drawer, Wood Bedside Table
Amazon

Buy It! Hosfais Farmhouse Nightstand, Set of 2, $69.29 (orig. $100.99); amazon.com

Christopher Knight Home Merel Mid Century Modern Fabric Club Chair
Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Merel Mid-Century Modern Chair, $209.99 (orig. $293.99); amazon.com

Baxton Studio Lancashire Wood and Metal Kitchen Cart
Amazon

Buy It! Baxton Studio Lancashire Wood and Metal Kitchen Cart, $137.44 (orig. $293); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Everlasting Comfort 50-Hour Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Cool Mist Humidifier a 'Must' During Winter Cold Spells — and It's 38% Off
Gigi Hadid Pancake Pan Tout
We Found an 'Adorable' Animal Pancake Pan Like the One Gigi Hadid Uses to Make Breakfast for Her Daughter Khai
90L Large Storage Bags
These Storage Bags 'Hold a Lot More Than You Would Think,' According to Shoppers, and They're Double Discounted
Related Articles
Wayfair Furniture Sale tout
Wayfair's Enormous Furniture Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Up to 70% Off, but Only for a Limited Time
Target deals
The 50 Best Deals Hiding at Target This Month — Up to 63% Off
Comfortable Dining Chairs
The 15 Most Comfortable Dining Chairs on Amazon for Gathering, According to Shoppers
Amazon Furniture Chairs
The 10 Most Comfortable Chairs Under $425 You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews
Breakfast nook dining set - Wayfair
You Can Buy a Cozy Breakfast Nook for Your Kitchen on Amazon — and Sets Start at $367
End Tables with Drawer Cabine
These 11 Nightstands Look Super Expensive, but They're Actually Under $100 on Amazon
BOHO home decor
Amazon's Secret Minimalist Marketplace Is Full of Outrageous Deals on Furniture and Decor
Most Comfortable Sectionals
These Are the 11 Most Comfortable Sectionals on Amazon, According to Reviewers
Tina Wells
Launches We Love! Tina Wells Unveils Stationery Line with Target, Plus More New Home Products
Amazon furniture items
16 Furniture Items on Amazon That Will Arrive by Next Week If You Shop Now
Home Goods Accessories on Amazon
23 Home Accents from Amazon That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Walmart home items
Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255