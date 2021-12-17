Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off
While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
The outlet is teeming with just about anything you'd need for every room in the house, including dressers, mirrors, shelves, kitchen racks, bar stools, and storage bins, with discounts up to a whopping 72 percent off. Prices start at just $14, plus Prime Members will be able to snag free shipping with every order.
Here are the 12 best Amazon overstock furniture deals to shop right now:
- Songmics Industrial Dresser, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Zinus Lottie Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $287.08 (orig. $315.90)
- Zorvidson Makeup Mirror, $13.47 (orig. $26.95)
- Emolli Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $118.98 (orig. $169.98)
- Iwell Ladder Shelf, $83.64 (orig. $111.19)
- Bacyion Set of 2 Modern Bar Stools, $109.18 (orig. $155.98)
- Baolejia Tall TV Stand, $153.99 (orig. $219.99)
- Kitchen Baker's Rack with 10 Hooks, $69.99 (orig. $105.99)
- Cozayh Industrial Farmhouse Accent End Table, $49.99 (orig. $79.99)
- New Spec Executive Office Chair, $118.73 (orig. $425.75)
- Mbqq Industrial Wine Rack, $73.15 with coupon (orig. $109.99)
- B Fsobeiialeo Storage Ottoman Cube, $15.98 (orig. $25.99)
In the bedroom section, grab a dresser with plenty of storage space for 30 percent off, as well as an upholstered bed frame with over 6,000 perfect ratings. Don't overlook the memory foam mattress topper which is sure to give a new life to an old mattress, plus there's this cute makeup mirror that lights up — and it's 50 percent off.
If you're looking to add pieces in the living room and kitchen, consider this tall TV stand, which is complete with plenty of storage space and can fit TVs up to 65 inches, marked down to just $153.99. Shoppers can also snag a kitchen rack for just $69.99, which has already been outfitted with plenty of hooks to hang wine glasses, as well as a wire basket to store fruits and vegetables. Plus, don't miss out on this end table that's the perfect accent to any armchair or couch, designed with several shelves and two USB ports.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the deals from Amazon's Overstock Furniture Outlet, including more office chairs, bookshelves, wine racks, and storage cubes. When you're chosen your items, head straight to checkout, because these markdowns aren't guaranteed to last much longer.
Related Items
Buy It! Songmics Industrial Dresser, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus Lottie Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $287.08 (orig. $315.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Zorvidson Makeup Mirror, $13.47 (orig. $26.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Emolli Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $118.98 (orig. $169.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Iwell Ladder Shelf, $83.64 (orig. $111.19); amazon.com
Buy It! Bacyion Set of 2 Modern Bar Stools, $109.18 (orig. $155.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Baolejia Tall TV Stand, $153.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kitchen Baker's Rack with 10 Hooks, $69.99 (orig. $105.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cozayh Industrial Farmhouse Accent End Table, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! New Spec Executive Office Chair, $118.73 (orig. $425.75); amazon.com
Buy It! Mbqq Industrial Wine Rack, $73.15 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Buy It! B Fsobeiialeo Storage Ottoman Cube, $15.98 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off
- Amazon's Customer-Loved Holiday Fashion Section Is Full of Festive Outfits for Under $50
- Jennifer Garner Is Making a Case for Wearing This Cozy-Chic Fleece Nonstop
- This TikTok-Famous Countertop Dishwasher Is Selling Out on Amazon, but There's a Few Left