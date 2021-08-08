Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Teeming with Furniture Deals — Including Bar Stools for $197 Less
If you've been searching for a comfortable couch or a new mattress pad but aren't sure where to look, consider heading straight to Amazon's Overstock Outlet, which is always teeming with a slew of furniture deals. The secretive outlet is packed with an ever-rotating selection of items — from beauty to kitchen and pet supplies — and there are always massive discounts no matter when you look.
Head to the furniture outlet now and you'll be stoked to find deals on everything from bed frames and box springs to accent chairs and bar stools. Prices start at just $22, with discounts up to 48 percent off. Plus, unlike competing furniture sites, Prime members won't have to drop extra money to pay those pesky shipping fees.
Here are the 12 best Amazon Overstock furniture deals to shop right now:
- Zinus Yelena Metal Platform Bed Frame, $111.68 (orig. $150)
- Best Price 2-Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Topper Mattress Pad, $39.30 (orig. $45.33)
- Zinus Modern Studio Collection TV Media Stand, $60.60 (orig. $90)
- Wellrun Computer Desk with Storage Shelves, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Ofm Collection Swivel Desk Chair, $61.59 (orig. $137)
- Zinus Upholstered Metal Box Spring, $158.49 (orig. $260)
- Hillsdale Bridgetown Swivel Tilt Bar Stool, $211.14 (orig. $409)
- Honey-Can-Do 6-Drawer Storage Chest, $90.88 (orig. $149.99)
- Holly Home Folding Tray Metal Side Table, $22.39 (orig. $31.99)
- Fenair Makeup Mirror with Lights and Bluetooth Speaker, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $145.99)
- LifeStyle Solutions Collection Grayson Micro-Fabric Sofa, $333.46 (orig. $489.99)
- Modway Delve Luxury Button Tufted Velvet Armchair, $268.87 (orig. $394.75)
If it's bedroom furniture you're after, you've got just about everything you need in the outlet. Snag a sleek Zinus platform bed frame for just $112, and while you're at it, give new life to an old mattress with this $40 mattress pad that has nearly 1,700 five-star ratings. You can also find a six-drawer chest that shoppers say provides "great storage," along with a simple yet functional side table that's designed to hold everything from plants to books.
Anyone looking to remodel the living room should seriously consider nabbing this three-seater couch that shoppers call a "fantastic value" — and it's 32 percent off. Or if you prefer adding a pop of color to the space, look to the tufted velvet accent chair which comes in four bright colors and has been slashed by $125. Don't forget to check out the $61 Zinus media stand which could also double as a coffee table.
Keep scrolling to check out everything else that's on sale in the Amazon Furniture Overstock Outlet, including more mirrors, bar stools, and computer desks. Once you've picked out your purchases, make sure to check out quickly — these deals won't stick around forever.
