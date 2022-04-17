Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Furniture Discounts — and Prices Start at $12

If it's storage items and organizers you're after, there are plenty to choose from. Consider this compact hanging shelf that can be slung on the back of a door; it can fit up to 30 pairs of shoes, giving you the opportunity to actually organize your shoe collection — and it's only $21 right now. You can also nab a set of two ottomans that double as storage cubes for just $31, as well as this $17 coat rack that will keep all your jackets in one place.