Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Furniture Discounts — and Prices Start at $12
Shopping for furniture is hardly an easy experience — especially if you're on the hunt for deals. Furniture, after all, can quickly creep into the high digit price points, and that doesn't count the astronomical shipping fees that come along with it.
But rather than hop around from store to store, we'll let you in on a little secret: Amazon has a hidden section of discounted furniture that's always teeming with not-to-be-missed deals. At the furniture outlet, you'll find everything from mirrors and storage cubes to bed frames and dining room chairs, and right now prices are up to a whopping 60 percent off. Prices are as little as $12, plus Prime Members are always guaranteed free shipping.
Keep scrolling to check out the 12 best Amazon outlet furniture deals to shop right now:
- Winsome Eugene Accent Table, $60.50 (orig. $107)
- Whitmor 30 Section Hanging Shoe Shelves, $20.95 (orig. $28.49)
- TouchBeauty Shower Mirror, $11.50 with coupon (orig. $23.98)
- Furinno Andrey Entertainment Center, $43.92 (orig. $109.99)
- Zinus Cherie Faux Leather Classic Platform Bed Frame, $176.63 (orig. $300)
- Furinno Computer Study Writing Desk, $66.56 (orig. $109.99)
- Multifunctional Ladder Shelves, $41.98 (orig. $59.98)
- Vamcheer Large Woven Laundry Hamper, $17.95 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
- Lyly Durable Bamboo Coat Hook, $16.99 (orig. $25.99)
- CangLong Farmhouse Dining Room Chairs, $185.15 (orig. $255.23)
- BedStory Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $76.99 (orig. $109.99)
- B Fsobeiialeo Storage Ottoman Cube Set of 2, $30.79 (orig. $43.99)
If it's storage items and organizers you're after, there are plenty to choose from. Consider this compact hanging shelf that can be slung on the back of a door; it can fit up to 30 pairs of shoes, giving you the opportunity to actually organize your shoe collection — and it's only $21 right now. You can also nab a set of two ottomans that double as storage cubes for just $31, as well as this $17 coat rack that will keep all your jackets in one place.
Those who are looking to add some pieces to the bedroom shouldn't overlook this platform bed frame that's 41 percent off; it has over 3,300 perfect ratings from shoppers who call it "rock solid." You can also snag a shower mirror for just $12, a laundry hamper for only $18, and an office desk for $67.
Keep reading to check out the rest of the best selections from Amazon's Furniture Outlet, including more shelves, TV stands, dining room tables, and accent tables. After you've picked out what you want, head straight to checkout because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last much longer.
