Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet Has Incredible Deals on Furniture — Including an Accent Chair for $200 Less

When you're shopping for furniture, prices can be, well, pricey. Large sectional sofas can hit four-digit figures, and with the cost of shipping, things add up fast. Rather than waste time sifting through full-price furniture sites, head straight to Amazon's hidden outlet, which is sure to change the way you shop on the site.
If you're not acquainted with the Amazon Overstock Outlet, you've been missing out on seriously good sales. It's filled with hundreds of items in just about every category, and right now, the furniture section is overflowing with incredible discounts on everything from fancy-looking end tables to platform beds and bookcases. And unlike on competitor sites, Prime members won't have to pay a single cent for shipping.
Here are the 12 best Amazon Overstock Outlet furniture deals to shop right now:
Looking to upgrade the bedroom? The outlet has you covered. Snag this well-reviewed gray upholstered bed frame — no box spring needed — for 45% off. If you already have a bed frame but need to get rid of an old box spring, Zinus's metal box spring has nearly 9,000 five-star ratings and is on sale for just $135. You can also find a 3-inch cooling memory foam topper to freshen up the oldest of mattresses, along with a chic white end table that's just $35.
If it's furniture for the home office you're after, choose from a few desks, including an adjustable one that can function as a standing desk or a regular table. Or if you'd prefer something more traditional, consider this classic oak desk complete with two shelves that are big enough to store books and trinkets. Don't forget to snag an "excellent budget" swivel office chair — it's currently marked down to the lowest price Amazon has seen in the last 30 days.
Keep scrolling to check out not-to-be-missed furniture deals from the Amazon Overstock Outlet in April, including more cabinets, bookcases, changing tables, and accent chairs. Make sure to check out quickly, as many of these deals are already starting to sell out.
Buy It! Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $136.40 (orig. $250); amazon.com
Buy It! Cosco Fabric Folding Chair Black 4-Pack, $100.70 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 2L Lifestyle Chillon End Table, $35.02 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Flash Furniture Black Mesh Swivel Office Chair, $51.26 (orig. $61.59); amazon.com
Buy It! Greesum Electric Height Adjustable Home Office Standing Desk, $223.99 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sauder North Avenue Pedestal Desk, $70.97 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus 3-Inch Swirl Copper Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $63.61 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zenna Home Cottage Wall Cabinet, $62.86 (orig. $76.28); amazon.com
Buy It! Ironck Industrial 4 Tier Ladder Bookcase, $80.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Studio Designs 70147 Spire Swivel Task Chair, $191.16 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Fizzeey Portable Baby Diaper Changing Table with Wheels, $61.75 with coupon (orig. $64.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus 7-Inch Smart Metal Box Spring, $134.99 (orig. $300); amazon.com
