Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet Has Incredible Deals on Furniture — Including an Accent Chair for $200 Less

Looking to upgrade the bedroom? The outlet has you covered. Snag this well-reviewed gray upholstered bed frame — no box spring needed — for 45% off. If you already have a bed frame but need to get rid of an old box spring, Zinus's metal box spring has nearly 9,000 five-star ratings and is on sale for just $135. You can also find a 3-inch cooling memory foam topper to freshen up the oldest of mattresses, along with a chic white end table that's just $35.