Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Early Prime Day Furniture Discounts — Up to 66% Off

You don’t have to wait to upgrade the bedroom or home office
By Amy Schulman July 02, 2022 06:00 AM
Buying furniture is hardly an everyday experience. After all, it's not often that you move into a new home or give a room in your existing one a new life. Plus, furniture can be pricey, especially when you add in shipping fees, and sometimes it's just plain difficult to find exactly what you need. 

Luckily, you can always find affordable furniture options in Amazon's little-known outlet. And if you're looking for early Prime Day sales, you're in the right place: Right now, the furniture outlet is filled with discounts on everything from mirrors and accent tables to bed frames and storage devices — and prices are up to a whopping 66 percent off. You can score furniture for as little as $18, plus Prime Members always get the benefit of free shipping. 

Keep scrolling to check out the best early Prime Day furniture outlet deals to shop right now.

The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Furniture Outlet Deals

If it's storage and organizational equipment you're after, there's a ton to choose from. Opt for this upholstered storage bench that's now under $100; the top lifts up, revealing space to stick anything from books to household items you want hidden away. It can function as an ottoman, coffee table, or entryway seating for putting on your shoes. And don't miss out on this $63 entryway coat rack that offers 12 hooks for jackets and hats and two shelves for bags and shoes.   

Those who are looking to buy for the bedroom should start with this basic metal bed frame that's 40 percent off, along with this $50 nightstand that's large enough to fit a glass of water, a book, and a lamp — there are even two sections for storage at the bottom. You can also snag a glamorous lighted mirror complete with nine LED light bulbs and a now-$75 accent chair for a splash of color. 

Finally, don't miss out on this faux marble coffee table that's over $100 off: There's a storage shelf underneath the tabletop, both of which are held up by brass-brushed rods. And if you're updating your home office, you can grab an attractive desk for under $100 and an upholstered office chair that's earned over 1,700 perfect ratings from shoppers; in reviews, several call it "so comfortable."   

Keep reading to check out the rest of the best selections from Amazon's Furniture Outlet, including TV stands, accent tables, dining room chairs, and bookshelves. Once you've chosen your furniture, head straight to checkout — these early Prime Day deals aren't guaranteed to last through July 13. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Winsome Wood Henry Accent Table, $50.04 (orig. $87); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Huawind Tree Bookshelf, $22.39 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sewarmary Wood Coat Rack, $17.64 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Boss Office Products Tiffany Fur Office Chair, $65.20 (orig. $190); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

amazon.comBuy It! Lovez Computer Desk, $94.49 (orig. $134.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fenchilin Hollywood Mirror, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Mofesun Metal Bed Frame, $83.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Winsome Xola Media Console, $145.53 with coupon (orig. $295); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Pinplus Storage Bench, $97.29 (orig. $138.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ball & Cast Upholstered Accent Chair, $75.14 (orig. $101.48); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Jeroal Entryway Coat Rack, $62.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! CangLong Set of 2 Dining Room Chairs, $103.78 (orig. $152.73); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It!  Versanora Marmo Coffee Table, $190.02 (orig. $319); amazon.com

