Lifestyle Home Save Space with These Storage and Organizing Essentials Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $9 Wall shelves, drawer organizers, and space-saving furniture are up to 54 percent off By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. For over three years, she has spent the majority of her day searching for the best sales and products hidden on Amazon for PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Through her eight years of experience in media, Sanah has become passionate about everything in the lifestyle space. In addition to conducting expert interviews and doing extensive research on a daily basis, Sanah also enjoys testing products and sharing her experience with readers who are just as curious. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 20, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon You've decorated your home in your favorite style and positioned furniture the way you want it all in the name of making it feel like you. After all, your home is where you spend most of your time, and after living there for months or years, chances are you've accumulated a few things along the way. (Okay, maybe more than a few.) Don't let all your stuff cramp your style. Instead, opt for a few storage essentials that can declutter your space and look good in the process. Amazon's secret Outlet store is a great spot to find amazing deals on everything for your home, and we've found some of the best organizational solutions at jaw-dropping markdowns — prices start at just $9. Right now, you can get stylish floating shelves, drawer organizers, baskets, space-saving furniture, and more for up to 54 percent off all hidden within this hub. Amazon Storage and Organizing Outlet Deals Americanflat Floating Shelves Set, $27.45 (orig. $29.99) Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Caddy, $19.10 (orig. $25) Homekoko Entryway Coat Rack Storage Bench, $62.99 (orig. $89.99) Ulg Drawer Organizer Set, $11.19 (orig. $19.99) Snuopfy Paper Towel Holder, $8.99 (orig. $14.99) Stonebriar Stackable Basket Set, $41.49 (orig. $89.99) Vasagle Indestic Shoe Rack, $72.79 (orig. $103.99) Songmics Jewelry Organizer Case, $29.99 (orig. $52.99) Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Expandable Cutlery Tray, $19.41 (orig. $30) BoxLegend Space Saver Bags Set, $18.19 (orig. $25.99) It truly doesn't matter if you live in a studio or a house — you can never have too much space. If you want to create extra storage without cluttering up your countertops, opt for floating shelves like these 14-inch ones that utilize your otherwise empty wall space. They come as a set of three in white or black and have earned more than 2,100 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. You'll also love that each one has a lipped edge to help keep items in place for only $28. For a stylish element that doubles as storage, go with these farmhouse-style baskets. They have a metal wire design with a wooden base and rope-wrapped handles that'll look cute anywhere. Don't believe us? You can put them on your ottoman with a vase of flowers and candles or store electronics in them under your entertainment system. Some people even use them to keep their plants in one place. Bonus: They're stackable, saving you even more space. Amazon's Outlet Has So Many New Patio Furniture Deals — Up to 56% Off Starting to put away summer clothes but don't have the space to do so? You need these vacuum-compression bags that make clothing compact enough to store under your bed or on top of your wardrobe. This 10-pack comes with large bags that shoppers also use to store extra bedding, seasonal clothing, and more. It's no wonder the bags have more than 17,500 five-star ratings from people who love them. Anyone who wants to separate their laundry just how they like it should consider this three-section sorter that's 34 percent off right now. Each section gives you a spot to drop lights, darks, and delicates. The sorter bags have mesh siding, allowing you to see what's inside and providing breathability to your clothes, which comes in handy if you're doing a big load. When you're ready to wash, lift the bag out via the handle and you're done. This pick is also designed with a nifty folding station, making it the laundry room essential. Scroll through the list below for more storage and organizing deals hiding within Amazon's Home Outlet now. Amazon Buy It! Americanflat Floating Shelves Set, $27.45 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Joseph Joseph EasyStore Bathroom Storage Caddy, $19.10 (orig. $25); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Homekoko Entryway Coat Rack Storage Bench, $62.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ulg Drawer Organizer Set, $11.19 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Snuopfy Paper Towel Holder, $8.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Stonebriar Stackable Basket Set, $41.49 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vasagle Indestic Shoe Rack, $72.79 (orig. $103.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Songmics Jewelry Organizer Case, $29.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Expandable Cutlery Tray, $19.41 (orig. $30); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BoxLegend Space Saver Bags Set, $18.19 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Blariden Storage Bench, $158.40 (orig. $177.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! HoneyCanDo 24-Pocket Shoe Organizer, $10.93 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Klvied Two-Tier Dish Rack, $48.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Whitmor Three-Section Rolling Laundry Sorter, $65.85 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Jemeni Gold Honeycomb Wine Rack, $20.39 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.