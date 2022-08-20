Save Space with These Storage and Organizing Essentials Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $9

You've decorated your home in your favorite style and positioned furniture the way you want it all in the name of making it feel like you. After all, your home is where you spend most of your time, and after living there for months or years, chances are you've accumulated a few things along the way. (Okay, maybe more than a few.)

Don't let all your stuff cramp your style. Instead, opt for a few storage essentials that can declutter your space and look good in the process. Amazon's secret Outlet store is a great spot to find amazing deals on everything for your home, and we've found some of the best organizational solutions at jaw-dropping markdowns — prices start at just $9.

Right now, you can get stylish floating shelves, drawer organizers, baskets, space-saving furniture, and more for up to 54 percent off all hidden within this hub.

Amazon Storage and Organizing Outlet Deals

It truly doesn't matter if you live in a studio or a house — you can never have too much space. If you want to create extra storage without cluttering up your countertops, opt for floating shelves like these 14-inch ones that utilize your otherwise empty wall space. They come as a set of three in white or black and have earned more than 2,100 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. You'll also love that each one has a lipped edge to help keep items in place for only $28.

For a stylish element that doubles as storage, go with these farmhouse-style baskets. They have a metal wire design with a wooden base and rope-wrapped handles that'll look cute anywhere. Don't believe us? You can put them on your ottoman with a vase of flowers and candles or store electronics in them under your entertainment system. Some people even use them to keep their plants in one place. Bonus: They're stackable, saving you even more space.

Starting to put away summer clothes but don't have the space to do so? You need these vacuum-compression bags that make clothing compact enough to store under your bed or on top of your wardrobe. This 10-pack comes with large bags that shoppers also use to store extra bedding, seasonal clothing, and more. It's no wonder the bags have more than 17,500 five-star ratings from people who love them.

Anyone who wants to separate their laundry just how they like it should consider this three-section sorter that's 34 percent off right now. Each section gives you a spot to drop lights, darks, and delicates. The sorter bags have mesh siding, allowing you to see what's inside and providing breathability to your clothes, which comes in handy if you're doing a big load. When you're ready to wash, lift the bag out via the handle and you're done. This pick is also designed with a nifty folding station, making it the laundry room essential.

Scroll through the list below for more storage and organizing deals hiding within Amazon's Home Outlet now.

